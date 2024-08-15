Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 16 August, Friday.

Aries: Today could bring relief from a long-standing illness, making it a positive day overall. However, be cautious about lending money to relatives who haven't repaid previous loans. An evening at the movies or a dinner with your spouse will likely leave you feeling relaxed and happy. Be mindful of your words with your partner, as harsh remarks could lead to regret later. If you're taking a day off, don't worry—things should go smoothly in your absence, and any issues that arise can be easily resolved upon your return. A shopping trip today might lead to finding a beautiful dress material for yourself. However, your spouse might intentionally say something that upsets you, causing some emotional distress. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Color: Aqua

Aqua Lucky Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Taurus: Your low energy levels might feel like a persistent drain on your well-being. It's important to stay engaged in creative activities and keep motivating yourself to overcome the illness. If you've borrowed money from a family member, it's wise to repay it today to avoid any potential legal issues. Be careful not to interfere too much in your wife's matters, as it could upset her. Seek her consent to avoid any conflicts, which can be easily prevented. On the bright side, your love life will bring you hope, and female colleagues will be supportive in helping you complete new tasks. However, spending too much time with friends might lead to future problems, so it's best to be mindful of how you allocate your time. Family conflicts could also impact your married life. Remedy: Support girls from disadvantaged backgrounds to ensure a healthy and happy family life.

Lucky Color: Black

Black Lucky Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Gemini: Despite a busy day, your health will remain in excellent condition. Today, you have the opportunity to learn how to save and manage your money wisely. Although your problems may be significant, those around you may not notice your pain, possibly because they believe it's not their concern. A romantic encounter could be thrilling but might not be long-lasting. Attending lectures and seminars today will spark new ideas for growth. While it's commendable to dedicate your time and energy to helping others, avoid getting involved in matters that don't concern you. Your spouse's rude behavior may weigh heavily on you today. Remedy: To bring prosperity to your family life, buy a pair of parrots (male and female) and set them free in the open sky.

Lucky Color: Blue

Blue Lucky Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Cancer: Maintain a balanced diet to boost your physical health. Those involved in the milk industry are likely to see financial gains today. Expect a delightful evening as guests gather at your home, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere. You’ll find meaning in your life by forgiving your beloved for any past indifference. At work, you might receive recognition for previous efforts, potentially leading to a promotion. Businesspeople can benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals on expanding their ventures. However, a party or get-together at home might take up a significant portion of your time. Overall, today could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds into flour and make soft balls to feed fish, which will enhance your health.

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Turquoise Lucky Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Leo: Excessive worry and stress can negatively impact your health, so it's important to avoid confusion and frustration to maintain mental clarity. Today, you may realize that money works best for you when you curb extravagant spending. Focus on the needs of your family members and actively engage in their joys and sorrows to show that you care. Emotional turmoil might trouble you today, but your growing confidence will lead to noticeable progress. To make the most of your free time, consider distancing yourself from others and indulging in activities you love, which can bring positive changes to your life. However, your spouse might express frustration over the lack of excitement in your married life. Remedy: Donate lentils (masoor dal) to a sweeper and assist them in other ways to promote excellent health.

Lucky Color: Blue

Blue Lucky Time: 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Virgo: Unwanted thoughts might occupy your mind today. To keep them at bay, try engaging in physical exercise, as an idle mind can invite negativity. If you're involved in tax evasion, be cautious—today could bring serious consequences, so it's best to avoid any illegal activities. News of your sister's upcoming marriage will bring you joy, although thoughts of parting may make you feel a bit sad. Focus on enjoying the present without worrying about the future. Your love life is set to be wonderful, so continue nurturing it. If your partner fails to keep a promise, don't take it personally; instead, have a calm discussion to resolve any issues. An unexpected journey might disrupt your plans to spend time with family. However, your spouse is in the mood to surprise you with a loving gesture, so be receptive. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bath water.

Lucky Color: Blue

Blue Lucky Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Libra: If you've been working overtime lately and feeling drained, the last thing you need today is more stress and dilemmas. Fortunately, any financial issues will be smoothed over with the help of friends. It's also a good time to help your children with their homework. Imagine the scent of chocolate mixed with ginger and roses—your love life will feel just as sweet today. You’ll be in the spotlight, with success within your reach. Make sure to understand things clearly, or you might end up wasting your free time overthinking. Your eyes will reveal your emotions, and today, you’re likely to have a heartfelt conversation with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM. Remedy: To gain health benefits, consider offering white flowers and some money in flowing water.

Scorpio: A rise in family medical expenses might be unavoidable. It's a good time to sit down with your spouse and discuss your finances, planning your future wealth together. When you’re feeling lonely, turn to your family for support; they can help prevent feelings of depression and assist you in making wise decisions. Romance is in the air, so don't just wait for things to happen—go out and seek new opportunities. You have some unresolved issues that need attention, and you know it's time to begin—think positively and start making progress today. This could be the best day of your married life, filled with the true joy of love.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM.

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM. Remedy: For great health benefits, prepare and enjoy a sweet dish made from milk, sugar, and rice.

Sagittarius: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, which will allow you to participate in sports competitions. Financially, you might see an improvement through speculation or unexpected gains. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will yield positive results and help ease any domestic tensions. Be careful with your words, as something you said may have hurt your partner; recognize your mistake and make amends before it escalates. Businessmen should keep business proposals and plans confidential—sharing too much could lead to trouble. Today, it’s important for you to take some time to understand yourself better. If you feel lost in the crowd, pause and reflect on your personality. Your spouse will be attentive and give you plenty of time to express your feelings.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Orange. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM.

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM. Remedy: To advance in your professional life, consider feeding green grass or fodder to cows.

Capricorn: Visualize a bright, beautiful, and glorious image to lift your spirits. Though the day may start with a financial setback, which could affect your mood, you'll find that your family members respond to you positively, bringing some relief. Be mindful of your words today—harsh remarks could disrupt the peace and strain your relationship with your partner. Avoid entering into any joint ventures, as your partners might try to take advantage of you. You may stumble upon an old item at home that brings back nostalgic memories of your childhood. Be prepared for a possible disagreement with your spouse over something they heard in the neighborhood.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Purple. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Remedy: To ensure a smooth love life, consider helping those in need, especially Kinnars (Eunuchs).

Aquarius: Success from past ventures boosts your confidence, and you'll radiate a positive energy today as you step out with a good mindset. However, your mood could take a hit if you experience a loss, such as having something valuable stolen. To turn the day around, spend time with family or close friends. Be sure not to disappoint your partner today, as it could lead to regret later. It's a great day to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Be cautious about who you spend time with—avoid those who are likely to waste it. Though you might face some challenges with family members, your spouse's affection will bring you comfort by the end of the day.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Teal. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Remedy: Enhance your financial prospects by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing hymns.

Pisces: You’re likely to find joy in celebrating the success of others today by offering genuine praise. If you invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source, you're likely to see positive returns. Dedicate quality time to your family and show them that you truly care; don’t give them any reason to feel neglected. Be patient and understanding with your partner to avoid any potential conflicts. Focus on your own tasks and don’t rely on others to step in and help. Today, you'll receive compliments you've longed to hear. This could be the best day of your married life, filled with the true bliss of love.