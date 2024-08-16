Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 August, Saturday.

Aries: Today, you're feeling at ease and ready to enjoy the day. It's a good time to put any extra money into a secure investment that promises future returns. However, your children might disappoint you at school due to a lack of interest in their studies. If you stay active within your social circle, you may attract the attention of someone special. Although you plan to carve out some personal time today, unexpected official work might disrupt your schedule. On the bright side, you will have plenty of opportunities to savor the joys of married life. To find peace of mind, consider visiting a park, riverfront, or temple. Remedy: Enhance positive family interactions by using cream, white, or pastel-colored bedspreads, covers, and quilts.

Lucky Color: Violet

Violet Lucky Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Taurus: Elderly individuals should prioritize their health today. Financial difficulties may ease as your parents offer support. Be cautious with your spending, as purchasing non-essential items could upset your spouse. While there might be issues at home, try to avoid criticizing your partner over minor matters. It's important to approach situations with a clear understanding, or you might waste your free time dwelling on them. Today, your married life may experience tension due to unmet daily needs, whether it's related to food, cleaning, or other household tasks. On a brighter note, what could be better than enjoying a good movie at a luxurious multiplex on a holiday? Remedy: Maintain excellent health by reciting Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Color: Silver

Silver Lucky Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Gemini: Stay optimistic and focus on the positive aspects of life. Your confidence and hopeful outlook will help bring your dreams and desires closer to reality. Today is a good day to seek financial advice from the elders in your family, which you can apply to your daily life. Family support will be there to meet your needs. A disagreement with your partner might arise as you try to assert yourself, but your partner will likely defuse the situation with understanding. You value personal space, and today, you'll have ample free time, which you can use to play a game or hit the gym. You will experience the joy of having a wonderful life partner and realize that there's no greater feeling than love. Take the opportunity to say something that strengthens your partner's confidence in you and elevates your relationship to new heights. Remedy: Maintain peace and harmony at home by placing flowers, a money plant, or an aquarium in the North or Northwest direction.

Lucky Color: Purple

Purple Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Cancer: Pressure from your seniors at work and disagreements at home might cause some stress, affecting your focus on tasks. Be cautious about getting involved in questionable financial deals. The domestic environment may be somewhat unpredictable today. However, you'll find yourself in a romantic mood, and there will be plenty of opportunities to express your love. You will have ample time to spend with your spouse, who will be touched by your attention and affection. Your partner will appreciate you today, showering you with compliments and rekindling their love for you. While traveling on the metro, you might encounter someone of the opposite sex who catches your interest. Remedy: For excellent financial benefits, keep roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth.

Lucky Color: Brown

Brown Lucky Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Leo: Your health will remain good despite your busy schedule. You may go out with your spouse to purchase some valuable items for the household, which could put a slight strain on your finances. Be mindful not to spend money on unnecessary things, as it might upset your spouse. Your love life will reach new heights today, starting with a smile from your partner and ending with dreams of each other. Be polite and charming to everyone you encounter—only a few will know the secret behind your magnetic appeal. Today, the inner beauty of your life partner will shine through. It’s a day filled with spiritual activities, such as visiting a temple, helping the needy, and practicing meditation. Remedy: Offer milk to a banyan or neem tree, and apply a tilak made from the soil of the tree on your forehead to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Color: Pink

Pink Lucky Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Virgo: Try to leave the office early today for some relaxation and recreation. Financial gains are likely, but remember to perform charity and make donations to achieve mental peace. Use your free time today to share loving moments with your family. Keep your love as fresh and cherished as something precious. You'll have plenty of time to spend with your spouse, and your partner will feel deeply touched by your attention and affection. While jokes about married life often circulate on social media, today you may get emotional as you recognize the beautiful truths about your own marriage. Take the opportunity to sharpen your photography skills—you’ll treasure the moments you capture today. Remedy: Soak barley overnight, and in the morning, distribute it among animals and birds to maintain good health.

Lucky Color: White

White Lucky Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Libra: Your spouse's loyal heart and courageous spirit can bring you happiness today. Start your day by seeking blessings from your elders, as it will bring you good fortune. Enjoy a calm and peaceful day with your family. If others come to you with problems, try not to let it disturb your peace of mind. Be mindful of how you treat your partner; neglecting them could lead to tension at home. Listen to the advice of others if you wish to gain something valuable today. Your life partner might prioritize their own family over yours in times of need, which could cause some friction. If the day feels dull, spice it up with something different and creative.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Black. Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

1:45 PM - 3:15 PM. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, chant "ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं शनैश्चराय नमः" (Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day.

Scorpio: For those dealing with high blood pressure, a small amount of red wine may help lower it and keep cholesterol in check, while also promoting relaxation. Your plan to save money can be successful today, as you'll find yourself able to save effectively. You'll play the role of a peacemaker within your family, listening to everyone's concerns to maintain harmony. Romance might be a bit challenging today. Though your family may share several problems with you, you might remain absorbed in your own thoughts, using your free time to do something you enjoy. While there may be some tension with family members, your spouse's affection at the end of the day will bring comfort. After watching a movie or drama, you might feel an urge to visit the mountains.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Indigo. Auspicious Time: 7:45 PM - 9:15 PM.

7:45 PM - 9:15 PM. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, consider donating a coconut and seven almonds at a religious place.

Sagittarius: Your children might not behave as you'd like today, which could lead to frustration. Try to stay calm, as uncontrolled anger not only affects those around you but also drains your energy and clouds your judgment, making situations harder to manage. Your siblings might seek financial assistance, which could strain your budget, but the situation will improve soon. Your spouse will support your efforts to quit smoking—this is also a great time to break other bad habits. Remember, it's best to act when the opportunity is right. Resolve any long-standing conflicts today, as waiting might make it too late. Time is valuable, and you should use it wisely to achieve your goals. However, it's also crucial to be flexible and spend quality time with your family. Your spouse's health might decline slightly, and you may feel let down by someone close to you today.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM.

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM. Remedy: Wear a bronze or brass bangle to maintain good health.

Capricorn: Today is the perfect day to recommit to improving your health. Those who have been spending money carelessly will realize the value of saving, as an unexpected financial need may arise. If you’ve been focusing too much on outdoor activities at the expense of your studies, be prepared for your parents’ displeasure. Balancing your career planning with leisure activities is crucial to keep your parents happy. Romance will be at the forefront of your mind today. Due to a task left unfinished at work, you may need to spend your evening completing it. Your spouse will express how much you mean to them with heartfelt words today. You'll feel at peace and more open in your conversations with others.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 2:45 PM - 4:15 PM.

2:45 PM - 4:15 PM. Remedy: Worship an image or idol of Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, riding a lion) to ensure stable financial conditions.

Aquarius: Prioritize your well-being today, as neglecting it could lead to complications. You'll see financial gains from multiple sources. However, the health of a female family member may cause some concern. Don’t worry too much—like ice, your troubles will melt away by the end of the day. Although your family may bring up several issues, you might be preoccupied with your own thoughts and prefer to spend your spare time doing something you enjoy. Your spouse may pleasantly surprise you with a loving gesture. If you find yourself with free time, consider visiting a public library to expand your knowledge.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Violet. Auspicious Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM.

2:30 PM - 4:00 PM. Remedy: To enhance your health, prioritize using raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams.

Pisces: Your wife may lift your spirits today. Financial improvements are expected later in the day. Consider planning something special for your children—make sure your plans are realistic so that they can be successfully executed. Your future generations will remember you fondly for this gesture. You might feel the pangs of love today. It could be a tense day, with differences arising between you and close associates. Although you may feel neglected by your spouse, by the end of the day, you'll realize they were busy making arrangements just for you. You'll stay at home today, but ongoing family conflicts might cause some concern.