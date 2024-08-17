Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 August, Sunday.

Aries: Today is a great day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem. You may experience financial gains thanks to your children, which will bring you joy. However, be cautious not to let your friends take advantage of your generosity. Your love life is set to reach new heights, starting with your partner's smile in the morning and ending with dreams of each other. Expect good news from a distant place by evening. The day promises good food and romantic moments. Although you'll be staying home, potential family conflicts might cause some concern.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Black. Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM. Remedy: Chant "Om" 28 or 108 times with a calm mind, both day and night, to maintain happiness in your family life.

Taurus: Your health will remain strong today. If you've been facing a financial crisis, you might receive money from an unexpected source, resolving several problems quickly. Focus on projects that will bring prosperity to your entire family. Be mindful that your partner may be upset by one of your habits today, so approach the situation with care. While dedicating your time and energy to helping others is admirable, be sure to avoid getting involved in issues that don't concern you. You'll feel the warmth of your partner's love today, and you might enjoy spending quality time with your family.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Coral. Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by keeping one black fish and ten golden fish in an aquarium at home.

Gemini: Your kind nature will bring you many joyful moments today. However, unresolved issues may become more complicated, and financial worries could weigh on your mind. Your children will make you proud with their accomplishments. If you share some love today, your partner will seem like an angel to you. You'll also have ample time to yourself, which you can use to fulfill personal desires, read, or enjoy your favorite music. Be cautious, as small quarrels with your spouse could have long-term effects on your marriage. It’s wise not to place too much trust in what others say or suggest. A minor disagreement with a family member might cause some tension at home, but you can uplift everyone's spirits by remaining calm and patient.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Indigo. Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.

7:30 PM - 9:00 PM. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial situation.

Cancer: You have a good chance of recovering from any physical illness, which could allow you to participate in a sports competition. If you're a well-established and successful businessperson, be sure to invest your money wisely today. Attending an award function for your child will bring you great joy, as you'll likely see your dreams coming true as they meet your expectations. Keep your love vibrant and cherished, like something precious. Your communication and work skills will stand out today. Your spouse will make an extra effort to bring you happiness. Sharing your joy will also bring happiness to those around you.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Remedy: Strengthen your financial situation by donating a cot to saints and physically-challenged individuals.

Leo: Starting your day with yoga and meditation will be highly beneficial, helping you maintain your energy levels throughout the day. Any investments made today will likely boost your prosperity and financial security. You'll need to use your intelligence and influence to resolve sensitive issues at home, as personal relationships may be fragile. You might feel a sense of joy upon discovering an old item at home, spending the day cleaning and reminiscing. Be cautious, as you may misinterpret your spouse's actions today, which could leave you feeling upset. Instead of worrying about the future, focus on being thoughtful and creating a positive plan.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Indigo. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. Remedy: For a harmonious and blissful love life, feed jaggery and roti to brown and reddish-hued cows.

Virgo: Your playful, childlike nature will come to the forefront today, putting you in a lighthearted mood. The day may start off well, but you might find yourself spending money in the evening, which could cause some concern. Make your family's needs a priority and take the time to share in their joys and sorrows, showing them how much you care. While you may struggle to overcome certain social barriers, your volunteer work today will not only benefit others but also help you see yourself in a more positive light. If your spouse disrupts one of your plans or projects, stay patient. If your advice isn’t immediately accepted, keep your cool, understand the situation, and respond thoughtfully.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.

9:15 AM - 10:45 AM. Remedy: Improve your relationship with your boyfriend or girlfriend by flowing black and white sesame seeds in a river.

Libra: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to participate in a sports competition. However, due to past spending, you might find yourself in urgent need of money with limited options available. Matrimonial prospects are favorable for those who are eligible. Be cautious, as your spouse may be in a difficult mood, and it’s important to handle things with care. If you believe it's wise to spend excessive time with friends, you may face challenges in the future. Keep an eye on your spouse's health, as it might decline slightly. Today, you'll realize that your loved ones are your true source of happiness and joy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM.

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief with you to attract good fortune in your business or work life.

Scorpio: Today is a perfect day for recreation and fun. You may receive financial support from your mother's side, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Enjoy a calm and peaceful day with your family—if others come to you with problems, it's best to ignore them and not let them disturb your peace. Be aware that a third party may try to cause tension between you and your partner. Students should avoid procrastinating and use their free time to complete tasks, as this will benefit them in the long run. Your spouse might intentionally hurt your feelings today, which could upset you for a while. Spending quality time with your mother will be rewarding, as she may share some sweet memories from your childhood.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Orange. Auspicious Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM.

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your boyfriend or girlfriend by drinking water from an iron vessel.

Sagittarius: You are naturally gifted with remarkable confidence and intelligence—make the most of these qualities today. You'll be able to earn money on your own, without needing any help. A younger brother or sister may come to you for advice. Take the time to be with your partner and deepen your understanding of each other. You'll have extra time today to socialize and pursue activities you enjoy most. Your spouse will reveal their angelic side, making your day even more special. What could be better than enjoying a great movie in a luxurious multiplex on a holiday?

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM. Remedy: Enhance your health by flowing raw coal in water in the evening.

Capricorn: It's time to confront your fears and overcome them. Remember, fear not only drains your physical energy but can also shorten your life. If you're planning to hang out with friends, be mindful of your spending, as you might face a financial loss. A social activity with your family will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere for everyone. Your partner will miss you dearly today, so consider planning a surprise to make it an unforgettable day. Be careful not to waste your free time mindlessly surfing on your phone or watching TV, as this could annoy your spouse, who may feel neglected. After a long time, you'll enjoy a warm and cozy hug from your spouse. Playing a musical instrument today can uplift your spirits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM. Remedy: For excellent financial benefits, prepare a dessert (kheer) made of milk, sugar, and rice, and distribute it among young girls.

Aquarius: To stay fit and healthy, avoid high-calorie foods. Understanding the value of money, the savings you make today will be beneficial in the future and help you navigate any major challenges. Your grandchildren will bring you great joy. Romance may be unlikely today, and you might face a tense day with several disagreements with close associates. Some of your tasks could be affected by your spouse's health issues. A relaxing day could include watching movies on TV and chatting with loved ones. This simple pleasure can make your day enjoyable if you make an effort.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Remedy: To remove obstacles from your love life, flow or offer whole turmeric (साबुत हल्दी) in flowing water.

Pisces: Today is ideal for focusing on activities that will enhance your health. A sibling may ask to borrow money from you, and while you'll likely fulfill their request, it could exacerbate your financial difficulties. An argument with a neighbor could affect your mood, but try to remain calm, as losing your temper will only make matters worse. By choosing not to engage in conflict, you can avoid further disputes and work on maintaining harmonious relationships. Love has the potential to transport you to a new realm, even while you're in one place. It’s a great day for a romantic outing. Those who have been busy recently will finally have some time for themselves, and you’ll enjoy a special activity with your spouse. Students should feel free to discuss any challenging subjects with their teachers today; their guidance will help clarify complex topics.