Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 20 August, Tuesday.

Aries: Celebrating your victories will bring you immense joy, and sharing this happiness with friends will make it even more fulfilling. Before diving into any investment scheme that catches your eye, take the time to dig deeper and consult with experts to ensure you're making a sound decision. Steer clear of arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary criticism of others. Love is in the air—just take a look around, and you'll see the world in a rosy hue. You might find yourself investing more in technology to boost your productivity. Communication will be your strong suit today. However, you may experience tension in your relationship with your spouse, and this discord could linger longer than expected.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM. Remedy: To increase your income, wrap a circular piece of bronze in green fabric and keep it in your pocket or wallet.

Taurus: Today is a day to pay special attention to expectant mothers, ensuring they receive the care they need. Before purchasing anything new, consider using what you already have. Spend quality time with family or close friends to make the day truly enjoyable. Embrace a more consistent approach to love, rather than constantly seeking new experiences. If you've been facing challenges at work, today promises to be a positive turning point. Your magnetic and outgoing personality will attract admiration from others. Be gentle with your spouse, as there's a chance one of you could get hurt in bed today.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM.

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM. Remedy: For great health, offer or flow raw turmeric in running water.

Gemini: Cultivate optimism. Financial outflows may be prominent today, making wealth accumulation challenging. Cherish the joy of grandchildren. Your love is unwavering. Bold actions will yield positive results. Creativity and passion will fuel a successful day. Your spouse's support will be evident.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

1:45 PM - 3:15 PM. Remedy: Respect all life, especially that of women. This aligns with the cosmic energy governing prosperity and will foster financial growth.

Cancer: Align your actions with your dreams. Yoga offers a holistic path to well-being, enhancing your outlook. Avoid alcohol to prevent potential losses. A harmonious partnership fosters domestic bliss. Romance adds spark to your life. Be mindful of your time and energy when assisting others. Seize the day to accomplish long-held goals. Your partner's love and vitality will uplift you.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Remedy: Enhance financial stability by wearing gold, if possible.

Leo: Fortify your health, especially if you have heart concerns, by reducing coffee intake. Past expenditures might create financial strain today. Seek solace and joy in the company of children. Tread carefully in your relationship as sensitivity is heightened. Conduct thorough research before entering new business partnerships. A planned romantic evening might be disrupted by your partner's health. Be prepared for unexpected mood swings.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Coral. Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM.

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels to a Vishnu or Durga temple for improved well-being.

Virgo: Enjoy a positive day marked by potential health improvement. Consider spiritual investments for inner peace. Celebrate new beginnings with family. Handle your partner with care to maintain harmony. Collaborate effectively with business partners. Seek solitude for rejuvenation. Dedicate free time to home upkeep. Address potential misunderstandings with your spouse calmly.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

2:30 PM to 4:00 PM. Remedy: Enhance your love life by donating green clothing to those in need.

Libra: Embrace a day filled with joy and unexpected connections. Monitor your spending to avoid future financial challenges. Be mindful of your generosity, especially with children. Your love life flourishes as you build a deeper connection. Network with influential people to advance your plans. Seek solace and clarity at a place of worship. Enjoy unparalleled marital bliss.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Black. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM. Remedy: Nurture harmonious family relationships by feeding reddish-brown ants with sugar.

Scorpio: Open your mind to positivity. Reap the rewards of past investments. A spiritual retreat or family visit is likely. Navigating love might be complex today. Your past work could be recognized, potentially leading to a promotion. Business owners, seek expert advice for expansion. Travel brings joy and benefits. Unexpected quality time with your spouse can arise from a canceled plan.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Purple. Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.

9:15 AM - 10:45 AM. Remedy: Recite the Durga Kavach to enhance your love life.

Sagittarius: Optimism fills your day. Small business owners can benefit from valuable advice. Love and companionship flourish. Embrace the romantic atmosphere. Capitalize on new financial opportunities. Unwind with your hobbies after work. Enjoy the spoils of affection from your partner.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Coral. Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM. Remedy: Enhance your love life by donating raw coal to an ironsmith.

Capricorn: Strengthen your bond by sharing family concerns with your partner. Rediscover the love and care that define your relationship. Your children will benefit from the harmonious atmosphere you create. This newfound connection will enhance your interactions. Invest wisely to secure your financial future. Balance academics with extracurricular activities to please your parents. An unexpected message will bring sweet dreams. Relying solely on yourself for important tasks might lead to challenges. Prioritize unfinished work to avoid repercussions. Dedicate your free time to catching up on office tasks. Your spouse's unwavering support will be evident.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

5:15 PM - 6:45 PM. Remedy: Enhance your professional life by incorporating yellow into your wardrobe.

Aquarius: Prioritize rest if you've been feeling fatigued. Explore secure investment options for additional income. Your positive energy uplifts those around you. Cherish your partner with unconditional love. Confidence and progress are on the rise. Enjoy quality time with friends while maintaining sobriety. Experience the true meaning of partnership in your marriage.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Indigo. Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Remedy: Enhance your health by using copper or gold spoons for eating.

Pisces: Cultivate inner peace to conquer negativity, as hatred can be destructive. Remember, patience is key. Financial prospects improve later today. Favorable conditions for starting a family business. Collaborate with others for success. Gifts might not be appreciated as expected. Some may explore part-time work. Seek solitude outdoors during the night. Your partner's health may decline slightly.