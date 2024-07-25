Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 July 2024, Friday.

Aries: Take care of your health today. Your past investments will yield positive results, ensuring a prosperous future. Your quest for knowledge will lead you to new friendships. You might face some misunderstandings with your partner, making it hard for them to see your perspective. Consider enrolling in short-term programs to learn the latest technologies and skills. While spending time alone is beneficial, it might cause anxiety about certain issues. Seek advice from an experienced person to alleviate your concerns. Although you might get annoyed by your partner's chatter, they will do something wonderful for you today.

Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM Remedy: Offering water to a Peepal tree and walking around it, especially on Saturdays, will greatly benefit your health.

Taurus: You may recover from a long-term illness. Today, you'll realize the value of money and how unnecessary spending can harm your future. Avoid controversial topics that might lead to arguments with loved ones. A pleasure trip is likely, which will rejuvenate your energy and passion. Even with a heavy workload, you will stay energetic at your workplace and complete your tasks ahead of schedule. You will enjoy quality time with your spouse, although an old, unresolved issue might cause a conflict. However, it seems your spouse will give you special attention today.

Lucky Color: Pink

Pink Lucky Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Remedy: To ensure a blissful family life, use saffron moderately in your food.

Gemini: Practice meditation and yoga for both spiritual and physical benefits. Today, you will be able to earn money independently. Completing pending household tasks will take up some of your time. A sudden romantic encounter is likely. Consider enrolling in short-term programs to learn the latest technologies and skills. Someone from your past may contact you, making your day memorable. Your spouse will feel especially fortunate to have you today, so make the most of this moment.

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Light Blue Lucky Time: 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM

9:00 PM - 10:30 PM Remedy: To restore family happiness, prepare a dessert made of milk, rice, and sugar, and eat it after moonrise in the moonlight.

Cancer: Avoid conflicts as they may aggravate your illness. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it's best to repay it today to avoid potential legal action. Use your extra energy to organize a big party and bring everyone together. Harsh words from your sweetheart might upset you. Your confidence is growing, and progress is evident. You might want to read a book in your free time, but family members could disturb you frequently. Be cautious as a stranger might create tension between you and your partner.

Lucky Color: Mustard

Mustard Lucky Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Remedy: To achieve a blissful love life, recite the Vishnu Chalisa or sing hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu.

Leo: Evening plans like a movie or dinner with your spouse will keep you relaxed and in a wonderful mood. However, hosting a function at home today will require significant spending, which may negatively impact your financial situation. You'll have an extra burst of energy to organize a big party and gather everyone together. Keep your love as precious as ever. Work will go in your favor today. Try to avoid unnecessary interactions and focus on giving yourself ample time. Your spouse will make a special effort to make you happy today.

Lucky Color: Sea Green

Sea Green Lucky Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Remedy: Add Gangajal to your bathing water to increase your income.

Virgo: Channel your high energy into productive activities today. Make use of what you have before purchasing more. The health of an elderly person may cause concern. Your boundless love is invaluable to your beloved. Your rivals at work will face the consequences of their bad actions today. Avoid wasting time on unimportant tasks, as this could have serious repercussions. Your life partner will be exceptionally wonderful today.

Lucky Color: Orange

Orange Lucky Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM

9:15 AM - 10:45 AM Remedy: For a smooth family life, occasionally gift your brothers red-colored clothing or other presents.

Libra: You need to let go of the past to move beyond the sentimental mood that grips you today. All the money you invested in the past to ensure a prosperous future will yield positive results today. This is an ideal day to draw attention from others with minimal effort on your part. Learn from your past defeats, as proposing today may not go as planned. Bold steps and decisions will bring favorable rewards. Rituals, hawans, and auspicious ceremonies will be performed at home. However, your spouse might cause you some loss today.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Black. Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM.

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM. Remedy: For excellent health, sit under the moonlight for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Scorpio: A hectic work schedule may make you short-tempered today. Remember that in times of grief, your accumulated wealth will help you cope, so start saving now and avoid excessive spending. Despite your erratic behavior, your spouse remains cooperative. You show your love despite any negativity from your beloved. New ventures will be appealing and promise good returns. Surprise your spouse today by spending time with them and leaving all your work behind. However, be prepared, as your spouse might show you their not-so-good side today.

Lucky Colour: Mustard.

Mustard. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM. Remedy: To improve health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Sagittarius: Take time to relax between work tasks and avoid staying up late. You will encounter many new financial schemes today, so carefully weigh the pros and cons before committing. Don’t neglect family obligations. Behave properly when out with your partner. Today, a hidden adversary may try to prove you wrong. Students of this zodiac sign might waste a lot of time on TV or mobile phones, leading to unproductive hours. Although you might face some challenges with family members, your spouse will comfort you by the end of the day.

Lucky Colour: Mint Green.

Mint Green. Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

1:45 PM - 3:15 PM. Remedy: To attain family happiness, plant and take care of red roses.

Capricorn: Today, you will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Be mindful of your tendency to live in the moment and spend excessively on entertainment. Gather everyone for your big party—you’ll have extra energy to organize events for your group. Keep your romantic views private. You may face challenges convincing your partners to stick to your plans. You can spend the entire day watching movies and TV shows. A disagreement with relatives is possible, but it will be beautifully resolved by the end of the day.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM. Remedy: Include black pepper in your daily diet to attain sound financial status.

Aquarius: Today will be filled with recreation and fun. Investing in long-term opportunities will bring substantial gains. Your patience may be limited, so be mindful of your words to avoid upsetting those around you. A surprise message will bring sweet dreams. Focus on your work and priorities. You might experience a tension-filled day with several differences arising with close associates. If you've been feeling down for a while, today is the day you'll feel blessed.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Yellow. Auspicious Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM.

7:00 AM - 8:30 AM. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to bring happiness to your family.

Pisces: Religious feelings will arise, prompting you to visit a holy place to seek divine knowledge. An unexpected rise in expenses might disturb your peace of mind. Make sure to spend quality time with your family and show them that you care, giving them no reason to complain. Be on your best behavior, as your lover may be in a highly unpredictable mood. Today, you will have the energy and knowledge to increase your earning potential. You might spend time with a friend, but avoid consuming alcohol as it would be unproductive. Your spouse might be too busy with their friends today, which could upset you.