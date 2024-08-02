Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 August, Saturday.
Aries: Spending time with your humorous relatives will help reduce your stress and bring much-needed relief. You are lucky to have such supportive family members. Those facing financial difficulties for a long time may receive unexpected money today, resolving many problems instantly. Consult your elders before making any changes at home to avoid their displeasure. Domestic issues might arise, but try not to criticize your partner over minor matters. Housewives can enjoy some leisure time by watching a movie or using their mobile phones after completing household chores. You might have a disagreement with your spouse over a significant expense. Expressing your love can strengthen your relationship and elevate your bond. Remedy: Enjoy a harmonious family life by reading Parvati Mangal Stotra.
Lucky Colour: Green.
Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Taurus: Your playful and childlike nature will emerge, putting you in a joyful mood. Make sure to stick to your budget to avoid financial difficulties. Work closely with family members to maintain harmony at home. Your love life will be lively and exciting. Today, you'll be full of great ideas, and your activities will bring unexpected rewards. However, the poor health of a child or elder at home might cause tension, impacting your married life. You may spend a lot of time on grooming activities like a new hairstyle or a spa day, which will leave you feeling good about yourself. Remedy: Worship a picture or idol of Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, riding a lion) to ensure stable economic conditions.