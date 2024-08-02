Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: Before 3:30 p.m.

Gemini: Avoid high-calorie foods and stay committed to your exercise routine. Discuss finances with your spouse to plan for your future. Visit a relative who has been unwell. Your courage will earn you love. Students of this zodiac sign might spend the entire day on their mobile phones. Today, you'll experience the true joy of marriage. After a long time, you'll finally catch up on sleep, leaving you feeling relaxed and refreshed. Remedy: Using roots of raw turmeric, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams will enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cancer: Your health will be perfect today. Be cautious with your finances, as investing based on others' advice could lead to losses. Enjoy spending time with your family. However, your beloved might struggle with your unpredictable behavior. Although people close to you will seek your company, you may prefer some alone time for mental peace. Your spouse might get upset if you forget to share something important with them. Oversleeping today could leave you feeling drained, so try to stay active throughout the day. Remedy: Use a moderate amount of red chili in your food preparation for economic well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Your health will be perfect despite a hectic day. With the support of your siblings, you will gain financial benefits, so seek their advice. Everyone wants to be your friend today, and you'll be happy to oblige. A sudden romantic encounter may leave you feeling confused. Although people close to you will want to spend time with you, you may prefer some alone time for mental peace. You and your spouse will likely have enough time to enjoy each other's company today. Students can freely discuss tricky and complicated subjects with their teachers, whose advice will help them understand the complexities. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by feeding green fodder to cows.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Virgo: Your charming behavior will attract attention today. Be mindful of unnecessary spending to avoid a shortage of money. It's a good day for giving and receiving gifts from loved ones. A sudden romantic encounter is likely. During your free time, you can enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. You might spend a lot of money with your spouse, but you'll have an amazing time. Overall, it's a good day for you. Your sweetheart will be in a great mood and will laugh heartily at your jokes. Remedy: To improve financial prospects, drink milk or water with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Stress may lead to minor illnesses. To feel relaxed, spend time with friends and family. Be cautious with friends who ask for loans and don't repay them. Enjoy joyful moments with loved ones and find comfort with your beloved. Take some time out of your busy schedule to go out with your partner, though be aware that small conflicts might arise. Your partner will give you extra special attention today. However, be mindful as your health might suddenly worsen, causing stress throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Remedy: For great health benefits, eat and distribute saffron-based sweets to those in need.

Scorpio: Your health will be perfect today. Employed individuals may find themselves needing funds, but past unnecessary expenditures might leave them short. Friends might let you down when you need them most. Let go of worries and enjoy time with your romantic partner. Use your free time today to complete unfinished tasks. Your spouse is truly your angel—observe and experience it today. However, your confidence may be low due to a poor routine.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead for financial success.

Sagittarius: Children will brighten your evening. Plan a nice dinner to bid farewell to a dull and hectic day, as their company will recharge you. Be mindful of your tendency to live for the moment and spend too much on entertainment. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings. Lovers will be especially considerate of family feelings. Today, you might find a reliable solution to a problem during your free time. It could be one of the best days of your married life—you might watch a movie online with your partner or friends and cherish the experience.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Remedy: Add Gangajal to your bathing water to increase your income.

Capricorn: Your kind nature will bring many happy moments today. Finances will improve later in the day. Children may cause some disappointment at school due to their lack of interest in studies. Your devoted and unquestioning love has a magical, creative power. Make an effort to complete your tasks on time today, remembering that someone at home needs you. Though you often receive jokes about married life on social media, today you'll become emotional when you realize the beautiful truths about your marriage. However, your family members might not listen to you or take your words seriously, which could lead to your anger.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Remedy: Maintain peace and bliss in the family by sprinkling Gangajal in the home.

Aquarius: It's a wonderful day to do things that make you feel good about yourself. Investing your money in religious activities today may bring you mental peace and stability. Some people may promise more than they can deliver—don't waste time on those who only talk without results. As work pressure builds up, you may experience mental turmoil and turbulence, but make sure to relax in the latter part of the day. Elders of this zodiac sign might enjoy meeting old friends during their free time. Your spouse may be preoccupied with their friends, which could upset you. Discipline is essential for success; you can start cultivating this virtue by organizing your room.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.

Remedy: For a blissful love life, wear white-colored fabrics when meeting your lover.

Pisces: Your hope will bloom like a rich, delicate, fragrant, and dazzling flower. Explore new investment opportunities that come your way today, but commit only after studying the viability of these projects. Children and family will be the focus of the day. Romance might take a backseat as your beloved may be highly demanding. Amidst your busy life, you'll find time to spend with your children, which will make you realize what you've been missing. If you allow others to control you more than your partner, it could lead to an adverse reaction from them. Playing a musical instrument today can brighten up your day.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Remedy: Maintain bliss and happiness in your love life by having a salt-free meal once a day.