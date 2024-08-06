Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 7 August, Wednesday.

Aries: Try to manage your emotions, especially anger. You may see significant profits in your business today, giving it new heights. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve sensitive issues at home. Love and romance will keep you in a happy mood. Be honest and direct in your approach—your determination and skills will be noticed. Someone from your past may contact you, making the day memorable. It's a good day for romance with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Remedy: For better health, distribute white scented sweets to poor and needy children, especially young girls.

Taurus: Motivate yourself to be more optimistic. It boosts confidence and flexibility while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. If you invest in the stock market, be cautious today, as losses are possible. Stay attentive and alert regarding your investments. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. Personal relationships may face challenges due to differences of opinion. You might feel disappointed if recognition and rewards are delayed. Elders of this zodiac sign might enjoy reconnecting with old friends today. Be mindful of interference from others, as it could harm your relationship with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Remedy: To deepen your bond with your lover, worship Goddess Saraswati.

Gemini: Your charming behavior will attract attention. Avoid overspending to impress others. An old friend might call on you in the evening, bringing nostalgic memories. If you go on a date today, steer clear of controversial topics. Joint ventures started today will be beneficial in the long run, though you may face significant opposition from partners. Dedicate your time and energy to helping others, but avoid getting involved in matters that don't concern you. Your spouse might be too busy for you today.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Teal. Auspicious Time: 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM.

9:00 PM - 10:30 PM. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to enhance your financial life.

Cancer: Cataract patients should avoid polluted environments, as smoking can further damage their eyes. If possible, limit exposure to sunlight. While lending money is generally avoided, you'll feel relieved by helping someone in need. Focus on activities that make you happy, but avoid getting involved in others' affairs. Be on your best behavior today, as it won't take much to upset your lover. You will benefit from changes happening at work. Understanding the importance of personal space, you are likely to get plenty of free time today; use it to play a game or go to the gym. You might face challenges in your marriage today.

Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM. Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays.

Leo: Your ailment could be causing unhappiness, and overcoming it as soon as possible will help restore happiness in your family. Keep your anger under control and treat everyone at the office with kindness; deviating from this could cost you your job and worsen your financial situation. The jovial nature of your family members will lighten up the atmosphere at home. A sudden romantic encounter is possible today. Lectures and seminars you attend will bring new ideas for growth. Take time to understand yourself better today. If you feel lost in the crowd, spend some time evaluating your personality. The day with your spouse will be filled with romantic songs, aromatic candles, good food, and some drinks.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Gray. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Remedy: To maintain good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees, as they are associated with planet Jupiter, the form of Lord Brahma.

Virgo: It's the right time for heart patients to quit coffee, as continued use could put unnecessary pressure on your heart. Today, you'll see fruitful results from past investments aimed at securing your future. Remember your family obligations. You will discover a wonderful new side of your love partner. Focus on your work and avoid emotional confrontations. While outstation travel may be uncomfortable, it will help you build important contacts. Love after marriage may seem challenging, but you will experience it throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM. Remedy: Keep a square piece of silver with you or wear it around your neck to gain family bliss.

Libra: Avoid conflict as it may worsen your illness. You will have frequent monetary transactions throughout the day, but by the end, you will have saved a good amount. Take time to relax and find happiness with close friends and family members. Your love life will bring you something truly wonderful today. Your partners will be enthusiastic about your new plans and ventures. Realizing the importance of time, you may prefer to spend some time in solitude, which will be beneficial for you. There is a risk that love between you and your spouse might diminish. Communicate to resolve differences before things get worse.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM. Remedy: Feed cows with black and white spots to achieve good health.

Scorpio: You will be full of energy and accomplish something extraordinary today. However, financial gains may not meet your expectations. With low work pressure, you will enjoy spending time with family members. Your beloved will seek a commitment from you. Focus on your work and priorities. Consider making changes to enhance your appearance and attract potential partners. Today, you will realize how much you mean to your better half.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Violet. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Remedy: Distribute cooked or sweetened yellow rice to poor and needy people for better financial conditions.

Sagittarius: Body pains and stress-related issues may arise today. Avoid lending money to relatives who haven't repaid previous loans. News of your sister's matrimonial alliance will bring you joy, though you may feel a bit sad thinking about parting from her. Focus on enjoying the present without worrying about the future. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, spend quality time with them and communicate openly. Stay alert when interacting with important people, as you might receive valuable advice. Communication will be your strong suit today. You will experience the joy of a happy married life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Maroon. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM. Remedy: For good health, place a container filled with milk near your head while you sleep. In the morning, empty the container over the nearest tree.

Capricorn: Be cautious while driving today. Avoid betting or gambling, as you are likely to incur losses. Children might seek your assistance with their school projects. Your dreams and reality will blend beautifully in the ecstasy of love today. Keep your emotions in check when negotiating major business deals. Your ability to convince others will bring significant rewards. Despite recent challenges, today you will find yourself in the paradise of your spouse's company.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM. Remedy: Practice breathing techniques (Pranayama) daily in the early morning to keep your body fit and mind fresh.

Aquarius: Your positive outlook and confidence are likely to impress those around you today. If you have borrowed money from a relative, be prepared to return it. Children should focus on their studies and plan for the future. Resolve any long-standing quarrels today, as waiting until tomorrow might be too late. If you think you can handle important tasks without assistance, you may be mistaken. Today, indulge in activities you loved during your childhood. However, your spouse might seem less sensitive to your health today.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Violet. Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM. Remedy: Improve mutual understanding with your partner by wearing Rudraksha on a copper chain.

Pisces: Take time to rest and relax between work tasks. Your finances are likely to improve later in the day. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. While issues may arise at home, avoid criticizing your partner over minor problems. You are likely to achieve significant gains at work. Traveling will expose you to new places and important people. Be aware that relatives might disrupt your marital bliss today.