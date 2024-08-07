Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 8 August, Thursday.

Aries: Avoid consuming exposed food as it may lead to illness. Financial improvement is on the horizon. However, be prepared for personal issues caused by those close to you. You will encounter a supportive and understanding friend. Remember not to take your seniors for granted. Workplace issues might upset you and distract you from your tasks. Do you believe that married life is about making compromises? If so, today you will realize that it's one of the best experiences of your life. Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to maintain good health.

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Lucky Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Taurus: Yoga and meditation will help you stay physically fit and mentally sharp. Today, your financial situation may not be favorable, making it difficult to save money. It's important to understand that anger and frustration will only harm your mental well-being and could lead to significant losses. On a positive note, your love life will be especially rewarding today. If you are a small business owner, you might face some losses, but don't worry—hard work and effort in the right direction will yield good results. You may come across an old item at home today that brings back nostalgic memories of your childhood. Love, kisses, hugs, and fun—the day is all about romance with your spouse. Remedy: For a prosperous financial life, keep green stones in flower pots, place plants in green bottles, and have green tiles in your bathroom.

Lucky Color: Violet

Lucky Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Gemini: Take complete rest to regain your energy. A neighbor might ask for a loan today; make sure to verify their credibility to avoid financial loss. Spend quality time with your family and let them know you care. Ensure there are no reasons for them to complain. Any complaints or grudges in your relationship will disappear on this wonderful day. This is a great time to develop professional contacts abroad. Your magnetic and outgoing personality will put you in the spotlight. You will feel like royalty with your fabulous spouse's warmth today.

Remedy: Rahu, when positively influenced, symbolizes charity, sacrifice, creativity, and revolution. For good financial condition and economic status, always find creative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Color: Teal

Lucky Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Cancer: For those who have been working overtime and feeling drained, the last thing you need today is additional stress and dilemmas. Be cautious with investment schemes presented to you today and scrutinize them carefully. Friends will be there to support you if needed. However, be cautious about falling in love, as it could bring complications. You will have opportunities to showcase your skills, and your quick problem-solving abilities will earn you recognition. If your domestic help doesn't show up today, it might cause some tension with your partner. Remedy: For a strong financial status, wash your feet before eating, or if that's not possible, remove your footwear while eating.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Time: 7:45 PM - 9:15 PM

Leo: Take special precautions when eating exposed food, but avoid undue stress as it will only cause mental tension. Important plans will be executed, leading to fresh financial gains. A short trip to visit a relative will bring comfort and relaxation from your hectic schedule. There's a strong chance you might meet someone who appeals to your heart today. After a challenging phase, work will surprise you with something beautiful. Handle correspondence with care. Today, you will realize that your marriage has never been more beautiful. Remedy: Respect elderly persons and seniors, and honor gurus, teachers, scholars, and acharyas for excellent health.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Virgo: Your mind will be open to positive things today. If you have borrowed money from a relative, you might need to repay it today, regardless of your situation. Your stubborn behavior may upset those at home and even close friends. Love is a feeling to be cherished and shared with your beloved. Your creative work will impress those around you and earn you great appreciation. You might go to the park to utilize your time, but there's a chance of getting into an argument with a stranger, which could spoil your mood. Today, your spouse's love will help you forget all the hardships in your life. Remedy: Enjoy a blissful family life by engraving the Shukra Yantra on a piece of silver.

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Libra: Fitness and weight loss programs will help you improve your shape. Avoid overspending and questionable financial schemes. Your thirst for knowledge will help you make new friends. Brighten your lover's day with a lovely smile. You will achieve significant gains at work. Due to an unfinished task, you may need to spend your valuable evening time at work. Today, you'll realize that your spouse is truly your angel. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Color: Black

Lucky Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Scorpio: Be optimistic and focus on the brighter side of things. Your confident expectations will pave the way for your hopes and desires to come true. Remember, in times of grief, your savings will help you get through tough situations, so start saving today and avoid excessive spending. Children might need your assistance with their school projects. Your partner thinks highly of you, which is why they sometimes get upset. Instead of reacting, try to understand their perspective. If you take a day off, don't worry—things will run smoothly in your absence, and any issues can be easily fixed upon your return. Business travel will be beneficial in the long run. You might get annoyed with your spouse over grocery shopping today.

Remedy: Improve your financial life by using green vehicles.

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Sagittarius: Take special precautions when eating exposed food, but avoid undue stress as it will only cause mental tension. Today, some businessmen might gain monetary benefits with the help of a close friend, which can help overcome many of your troubles. Consult your elders before making any changes at home to avoid their anger and unhappiness. Personal relationships are sensitive and vulnerable. Avoid romantic interactions in the office as it can harm your image. If you wish to get closer to someone, maintain a professional distance while talking to them at work. Focus on important issues today. A relative, friend, or neighbor might bring tensions to your married life. Remedy: Ensure a blissful family life by respecting and not hurting women.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Lucky Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Capricorn: Expect a rise in family medical expenses. While participating in large groups can be highly entertaining, it may also increase your expenses. It's an auspicious day for giving and receiving gifts from loved ones. Control your passion, as it could jeopardize your love affair. You may achieve something impressive at work today. Rituals, hawans, or auspicious ceremonies may be performed at home. Be gentle with each other, as either you or your spouse might get hurt in bed today. Remedy: For excellent health, wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a variegated cloth and keep this bundle with you at all times.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Aquarius: Your rude behavior could spoil your wife’s mood. It's important to recognize that disrespect and taking someone for granted can seriously harm a relationship. You might earn money through unexpected sources. Your harsh treatment of children could annoy them, so it's crucial to restrain yourself and avoid creating barriers. If you're going on a date today, steer clear of controversial topics. Female colleagues will be very supportive and assist you in completing pending tasks. Make sure to spend time with the younger members of your family to maintain familial peace. If you make plans without consulting your spouse, you might face an adverse reaction. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Pisces: Try to leave the office early today for some relaxation. Businesspeople might face losses in their trade and may need to invest money to improve their business. Children may bring exciting news. If you are separated from your partner, you might miss them deeply, leading to long phone conversations at night. It's a good day to start a new venture in partnership, as everyone involved is likely to benefit. However, consider carefully before joining forces with partners. Those of this zodiac sign can enjoy watching a movie or match at home with their siblings today, which will strengthen your bond. Today, you will set aside any past sadness about your marriage and appreciate the wonderful present. Remedy: To increase your income, establish a Chandra Yantra at your home’s place of worship.