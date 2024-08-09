Bhubaneswar: Parul Gupta, an Odisha Cadre IPS officer, has been repatriated to the state from central deputation.

The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued a notification in this regard yesterday.

Gupta, a 2010-batch IPS officer, was working as the Deputy Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) at the Centre.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for repatriation of Parul Gupta, Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, to Odisha cadre with immediate effect,” said the notification.

Gupta along with nine other IPS officers had been inducted into the ‘hard-core’ of the IB in March, 2023.

While on central deputation, Gupta had been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police by the Odisha government in December last year.