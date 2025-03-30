Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has rolled out the Antodaya Gruha Yojana (AGY), a transformative housing scheme aimed at ensuring that every rural family in the state has access to a pucca house. Targeting houseless families and those living in kutcha houses, the scheme provides financial assistance to construct pucca houses.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the scheme at an event held in Bhawanipatna on March 30.

Financial Assistance and Instalment Details

Under the Antodaya Gruha Yojana, beneficiaries are entitled to a total housing assistance of Rs. 1.20 lakh to construct a pucca house with a minimum carpet area of 25 square meters, including a hygienic cooking space (excluding the toilet area). The funds are disbursed directly to the beneficiary’s account from the State Nodal Account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode in three instalments, based on the construction progress:

A. 1st Instalment: Rs. 40,000, released along with the issuance of the work order.

B. 2nd Instalment: Rs. 65,000, disbursed upon reaching the roof level.

C. 3rd Instalment: Rs. 15,000, provided upon completion of the house.

The instalment amounts are subject to revision by the government. To encourage timely construction, the scheme offers financial incentives for early completion. Beneficiaries of the Antodaya Gruha Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin), PM-JANMAN, or other government-funded rural housing schemes will receive:

1. Rs. 20,000 for completing the house within 4 months from the date of receipt of the 1st instalment.

2. Rs. 10,000 for completing the house within 6 months from the same date.

Notably, ongoing work under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) will be covered under this scheme.

Eligibility Criteria for Beneficiaries

The Antodaya Gruha Yojana outlines specific categories of households eligible for the sanction of new houses. According to the guidelines, the following groups qualify:

1. Beneficiaries under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 (FRA).

2. Households where the primary earner is a person with a disability (PwD) of at least 40 percent.

3. Households from lower-income groups who have been excluded from the ongoing Government Rural Housing Schemes.

4. Households whose homes have been fully or severely damaged due to natural or manmade calamities such as fire, flood, cyclone, earthquake, elephant menace, communal violence, LWE (Left Wing Extremism) violence, or major law-and-order issues.

5. Victims of river or sea inundation requiring relocation or shifting.

6. Households displaced for government projects like highways or irrigation initiatives.

7. Households in sanctuaries or reserve forests needing relocation.

Exclusion Criteria

The scheme also specifies categories of households that are not eligible for assistance. These include:

1. Households already living in pucca houses.

2. Households with a member employed by the government, PSU, or statutory body, or drawing a monthly pension from such entities.

3. Households owning motorized four-wheelers or mechanized three/four-wheeler agricultural equipment.

4. Households with non-agricultural enterprises registered with the government.

5. Households with a family member earning more than Rs. 15,000 per month.

6. Households owning 2.5 acres or more of irrigated land, or 5 acres or more of unirrigated land.

7. Households that have already availed housing assistance under other Government Rural Housing Schemes.

8. Households relocated for government projects but already owning a pucca house in another locality.

How to Download Antodaya Gruha Yojana Form

To download the form for applying under the scheme, one needs to visit the website rhodisha.gov.in.

Click here to download the form directly.