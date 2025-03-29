Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Vice Chairman N. Thirumala Naik today reviewed the progress of Town Planning (TP) Scheme in Odisha capital.

In the meeting, the progress of infrastructure work in TP Scheme No I, II, III and IV covering nine revenue villages of Paikarapur, Sijiput, Naragoda, Sahajpur, Tamando, Bijipur, Paikarapur, Nuagaon and Shyamsundarpur was assessed.

The BDA has completed 60 kms of embankment road and 64.9 kms of drainage work. Additionally, 29 culverts have been constructed, and bitumen work has been completed over a stretch of 4 km.

Officials also informed that the hearing related to objections and suggestions submitted by landowners of Andharua and Daspur under the TP-8 scheme is going on now. Meanwhile, BDA is planning to take up 14 new TP schemes in Zone-4 to enhance planned development with better urban infrastructure.

Naik directed officials to accelerate the execution of the TP Scheme and ensure timely completion. He emphasized regular progress reviews to maintain efficiency.

Khordha Collector Chanchal Rana and senior officials, including BDA Secretary Manas Ranjan Padhi and Deputy Commissioner (TP) Bhabataran Sahu, were present at the meeting.

Under the TP Scheme, landowners will contribute 40 per cent of their land for urban infrastructure development while 60 per cent of area is allotted as TP area. The lands included in the scheme will feature roads with a minimum width of 9 metres along with drainage, water supply, sewerage, and electricity connectivity. This arrangement is expected to significantly increase the value of the retained land while enhancing access to improved infrastructure.

According to the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) 2010, a 64.9 km ring road is proposed within the Bhubaneswar development area. To support this initiative, the BDA plans to implement 45 TP schemes across 58 revenue villages along the ring road, minimizing the need for land acquisition and promoting sustainable development in the peri-urban area.

The fundamental concept of the Town Planning Scheme involves pooling land from different ownerships within a specific area and redistributing it in an organized manner after reserving a portion for open spaces, social infrastructure, housing for economically weaker sections, and road networks.