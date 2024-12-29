Bhubaneswar: A dispute involving a cricket tournament in the Laxmisagar area led to a road blockade and subsequent traffic jam on Rasulgarh-Kalpana road in Bhubaneswar, today.

As per reports, a BJP leader allegedly stopped the 16th Laxmisagar Cricket Tournament midway as he was not invited as a guest to the event. The tournament was held at the Laxmisagar High School playground.

The cancellation of the tournament enraged the locals, who reported the matter to the police. However, no action was taken, intensifying public anger.

In protest, the locals took to the streets, blocking the busy Rasulgarh-Kalpana road at the Laxmisagar Square. Their demonstration against the BJP leader's alleged misuse of power caused massive traffic congestion, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded on both sides of the road.

Despite police efforts to disperse the crowd, the protesters demanded an explanation for the abrupt halt to the cricket game. This led to heated exchanges between the police and the protesters, escalating the situation further.

For nearly three hours, the standstill caused immense inconvenience to the commuters.