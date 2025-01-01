Bhubaneswar: Ruling out the media reports of breach to the barricading system put up for crowd management in front of Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri, Odisha’s Law Minister Prithivarj Harirchandan said only one or two persons created some indiscipline.

Harichandan today stated the media reports regarding the indiscipline is untrue. As there was heavy footfall of devotees in Puri today as compared to the New Year Day previous year, the district administration was forced to adopt the queue system. The shed was prepared for devotees till Market Chhak. But the rush this year was till Balgandi Chhak, he informed.

The Puri District administration provided hourly reports to the Law Department today.

The Minister, however, accepted some disturbances occurred when one or two persons frustrated over the rush bypassed the barricades.

In coming days, technology will be used to ensure devotees pay obeisance to the deities hassle-free, he said.

The devotees will enter the temple through the Singha Dwara and make an exit through the other three gates of the shrine. If the problem persists despite this arrangement, it would not be humanly possible to control the rush, Harichandan stated.

“The Government is taking measure for smooth darshan of the deities. Instead of praising for the measures, slamming the Government for political motives cannot affect us,” he said.