Bhubaneswar: Dense fog will occur in three districts of Odisha tomorrow, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre on Thursday.

The centre issued yellow warning for the districts of Angul, Kandhamal and Dhenkanal till 8:30 am on January 3, 2025. It stated dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places of the three districts.

The weatherpersons added fog and mist are likely in Bhubaneswar and neighbourhood areas in the morning and a clear sky later.

The lowest minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Rourkela today whereas the highest maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius was at Paralakhemundi.

The centre further stated no large change in night temperature for the next five days in the State.