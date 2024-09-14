Earth Again Movement: BCAC, in association with Sambad Group, organises Cyclothon in Bhubaneswar

Sambad Group, in partnership with the Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club (BCAC), organized Cyclothon-2024 in Bhubaneswar as part of the Earth Again Movement under the Punascha Pruthibi initiative
The event was flagged off by Sambad Editor Tanaya Patnaik and Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda at the Commissionerate Police Headquarters
Cyclists covered a 14 km route from the Commissionerate Police office to Nandankanan to raise awareness about environmental conservation
Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda emphasized the importance of cycling for environmental protection and promoting a healthy lifestyle
Tanaya Patnaik encouraged people to adopt bicycles as a sustainable means of transportation to improve their lifestyle and contribute to environmental conservation
The Punascha Pruthibi campaign aims to spread environmental awareness from villages to urban areas, highlighting that small efforts can lead to significant change
Cyclists displayed placards with slogans like 'Ride Cycle Stay Fit' and 'Nature's Beauty Our Duty' to promote the initiative
Participants expressed their commitment to preserving nature's beauty and urged others to join in the effort to keep the environment clean
The event highlighted the role of community participation in driving environmental initiatives and promoting sustainable living practices
The Cyclothon-2024 event received support and appreciation from various quarters, reinforcing the importance of collective action for environmental sustainability
