Bhubaneswar: To cater to the increased passenger demand during the festive season, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has planned to run Puja special trains towards different destinations of the country.

The special trains will run up to the last week of November 2024. The initiative aims to accommodate more than 5.32 lakh additional passengers across its jurisdiction, ensuring convenient travel options for devotees and festival-goers.

As many as 27 pairs of special trains are running towards different destinations of the country from East Coast Railway jurisdiction. Additionally, 14 special trains will pass through the ECoR jurisdiction, enhancing connectivity and easing the burden on regular train services during this high-demand period.

In total, 1,134 trips of these special trains will be operational during the festive season.

The ECoR has advised the passengers to stay updated on the schedule and availability of these special trains through various platforms like National Train Enquiry System (NTES), East Coast Railway's social media platforms and PRS enquiry counters at railway stations. These platforms will provide real-time information to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.

The ECoR remains committed to providing convenient and efficient services for its passengers, especially during the festive season when travel demand is at its peak.

Special Trains are leaving from Bhubaneswar to Dhanbad and Yesvantpur; from Puri to Patna, Nizamuddin, Udhna (Surat), Kolkata, Gwalior, Santragachhi, Shalimar and Bhanjapur (Baripada); from Sambalpur to Erode; from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Chennai, Kollam, Shalimar and Araku. Apart from this, Brahmapur to Nanded, Secunderabad, Surat; Srikakulam to Secunderabad and Tirupati; and from Cuttack to Hyderabad.

The Special Trains are departing from various major stations from ECoR jurisdiction:

---Bhubaneswar to Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and Yesvantpur (Bengaluru)

---Puri to Patna, Nizamuddin, Udhna (Surat), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Kolkata, Santragachhi & Shalimar (West Bengal) and Bhanjapur (Baripada)

---Sambalpur to Erode (Kerala)

---Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Chennai, Kollam (Kerala), Shalimar and Araku

---Brahmapur to Nanded (Maharastra), Secunderabad and Surat (Gujarat)

---Srikakulam to Secunderabad and Tirupati

---Cuttack to Hyderabad

These special trains will provide additional convenience to passengers traveling to popular destinations during Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, ensuring that everyone reaches their destination safely and on time.