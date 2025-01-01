Bhubaneswar: On the first day of the year 2025, the Nandankanan Zoological Park witnessed impressive footfall of 35,656 visitors. Of them, 6,719 were children whereas 14 were foreign nationals, official sources at the zoo said.

A total of Rs 13,39,379 revenue was collected from the tickets sold on Wednesday, the official sources added.

Visitors crowded the ticket counters of the zoo since 8 am till 5 pm. Most of them wanted to make their New Year memorable amid the beauty of nature and by watching their favourite animal species.

The number of entry tickets for the State Botanical Garden was 2,565. The authorities collected Rs 83,770 revenue from the tickets sold at the botanical garden.

Located 15 kms away from Bhubaneswar, the Nandankanan Zoological Park is a premier large zoo in the country.

The State Botanical Garden is located along the Kanjia Lake on opposite to the zoo.