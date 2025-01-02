Cuttack: Erik Solheim, Former Minister of Climate and Environment of Norway on Thursday praised the transformation of Indian Railways, saying, "Indian rail is improving day by day."

Solheim posted a video of Cuttack railway station (in Odisha) on his social media handle and said, "This is not an airport; this is a railway station opened in Cuttack, Odisha."

Erik Solheim has previously praised India several times under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, the Modi government has kept it focus on modernizing the Indian Railways. As of December 2, 2024, 136 Vande Bharat trains with Chair Car Coaches were operating across the country. The introduction of 136 Vande Bharat trains, a hallmark of Make in India, showcases nation’s capability to deliver world-class, indigenously manufactured rail technology.

The Kavach system, designed to enhance train safety, has already been deployed on 1,548 route kilometers (RKm) on South-Central Railway and North Central Railway. At present, about 97 per cent of the total Broad gauge (BG) network of the Indian Railways has been electrified.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with IANS, Solheim said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clean energy policies are creating some wonderful opportunities, which will not only help India achieve its Net Zero goal but also pull millions more out of poverty.

He also said, "PM Modi is now working on making renewable energy mainstream, which would create several economic opportunities in years to come."

"I'm very optimistic when it comes to governments and industries talking about the green economy. For PM Modi, the green economy is another way to move more people out of poverty, help the middle class create more wealth and let the country shine on the global arena by tapping into the potential of solar, wind, hydropower and all other green assets," the veteran diplomat emphasised. (With Agency Inputs)