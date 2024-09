New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), a flagship initiative of the Odisha Diary Foundation and Odisha Media Info Service Ltd., announced the formation of its distinguished Board of Advisors ahead of the festival’s 11th edition, set for March 2025.

This announcement of the Board of Advisors marks a significant milestone in KLF's journey, aimed at furthering its mission of fostering literature, art, and thought leadership both within India and beyond. The advisory board comprises a diverse group of literary luminaries, cultural icons, and intellectual leaders who will guide the festival’s strategic vision and programming. These esteemed individuals have made exceptional contributions to literature, academia, media, and the arts.

Meet the Advisors:

Jatindra Kumar Nayak, M.Litt (Oxn), P.hd (Utkal), Prof.Jatindra Kumar Nayak,M.Litt (Oxn), P.hd (Utkal), Former Professor of English, Utkal University

Upendra Nath Behera, IAS (Rtd)

Vikas Swarup, IFS (Rtd), Diplomat & Author

Harun Rashid Khan, Former Deputy Governor, RBI

P.K Das, Architect & Author

Dr Kuladhar Saikia, IPS (Rtd), President, Assam Sahitya Sabha

Pratap Somvanshi, Managing Editor, Hindustan

Yatindra Mishra, Poet & Writer

Dr. Pradipta Mohanty, Chairman, SNM Group

Tanaya Patnaik, Editor, Sambad Group

Devendra Mohanta, CEO & President of Inaho Digital Solutions

The KLF has consistently attracted leading voices from the literary and cultural spheres, including Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, Sahitya Akademi awardees, and emerging writers. The upcoming edition promises to continue this tradition with sessions spanning literature, art, cinema, politics, and societal challenges, along with live performances, workshops, and book exhibitions.

As the festival prepares to enter its 11th year, the newly appointed advisory board will play a crucial role in curating a diverse, engaging, and inclusive program. The festival plans to explore new avenues, including expanding its digital outreach, increasing engagement with regional literature, and strengthening collaborations with international literary festivals.

Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder & Director of the Kalinga Literary Festival, expressed his excitement over the announcement: “We are delighted to introduce such a prestigious and visionary Board of Advisors before embarking on our 11th edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival. Their experience, passion, and commitment to the arts will help us elevate the festival to new heights, allowing us to continue celebrating literature and culture while addressing contemporary issues and ideas. The new advisory board will aid our continued transformation. Closely aligned with our charitable objectives, each board member brings both specialist expertise and a passion for our mission to promote literature.”

Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO and Patron of the Kalinga Literary Festival, stated, "I am honored to welcome our esteemed Board of Advisors. Their remarkable contributions to literature, culture, and intellectual discourse will greatly enrich our festival. The goal is to continue providing a dynamic platform for dialogue and creative expression encouraging an inclusive environment that reflects the voices and ideas shaping our world today. We are excited about the future and confident that this new advisory board will help us elevate the festival to new heights, ensuring that it remains a stalwart of cultural and intellectual engagement in India and beyond.With the support and guidance of its new advisory board, KLF looks forward to another groundbreaking year in March 2025. The festival remains committed to creating an inclusive space for dialogue and creative expression, continuing its legacy of shaping India’s cultural and intellectual landscape.