Bhubaneswar: A separatist outfit has allegedly threatened to disrupt the three-day Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) conference in Odisha capital here starting November 29 (Friday).

Odisha is hosting the conference for the first time. Many high-profile dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval are scheduled to attend the three-day conference.

The DGPs and IGPs from all states and senior officials of several security agencies will take part in the conference.

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun allegedly issued a video message today to disrupt the conference.

In his video message, Pannun, the head of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, claimed that the conference has brought the biggest security threat to the capital city of Odisha.

Calling the Odisha capital as a ‘Terror’ city, not a ‘Temple’ city, the Khalistani separatist urged his supporters to disguise and take cover in temples and hotels to disrupt the DGP-IGP conference.

The authorities, meanwhile, tightened security in the city here ahead of the three-day event.

As part of the security arrangements, the Commissionerate Police has declared at least five locations in the city here as no-fly zones.

Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh has declared Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Raj Bhawan, Lok Seva Bhawan, State Guest House and IPS Mess at Maitri Vihar as no-fly zones ahead of the conference, scheduled to conclude on December 1.

Similarly, the routes from BPIA to Raj Bhawan, Lok Seva Bhawan and IPS mess have been declared as the no-fly zones during the visits of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries, said the Commissionerate Police today.

The authorities have deployed personnel from BSF, CRPF, Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) as part of the security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

The entire city has been placed under CCTV surveillance and the cops have intensified patrolling for the three-day event.