Nayagarh: A man allegedly attacked an Anganwadi worker over Subhadra Yojana form distribution at Dimiria village under Ranpur block of Odisha's Nayagarh district, today.

The victim was identified as Minakshibala Parida.

As per reports, the woman was distributing forms of the scheme of the Odisha Government, during which Saroj Mahapatra, a resident of the village, opposed her. A verbal altercation ensued between the two, escalating into an attack on the Anganwadi worker by Mahapatra. The accused also attacked her daughter and son.

Parida has lodged a written complaint in this regard with the Ranpur police. She was initially treated at the Ranpur Community Health Center and later shifted to Bhubaneswar for better treatment.

Worth mentioning, the collection of forms for the Subhadra Yojana started today. The forms are available free of cost at Anganwadi Centres, Block Offices, Urban Local Body Offices, Mo Seba Kendras, Common Service Centres, etc.

An applicant needs to fill out the form and submit the same at the nearest Mo Seba Kendra/ Common Service Centre.

