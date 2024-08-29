Meet Mangala Muduli: First bonda tribe from Odisha to crack NEET, get admission in MBBS course

Mangala Muduli, a boy from the Bonda tribe in Odisha's Malkangiri district, has made history by cracking the NEET 2024 exam and gaining admission to an MBBS course
He is the first person from the Bonda tribe to achieve this milestone and has been allotted a seat at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur
The Odisha ST & SC Development Department lauded Mangala for his remarkable success and entry into a premier medical institution
Despite facing numerous challenges, including economic hardships and lack of basic healthcare in his village, Mangala remained determined to become a doctor
Mangala attended Mudulipada SSD High School and then pursued +2 science at SSD higher secondary school Baladiaguda, Mathili, eventually clearing NEET on his first attempt
Motivated by the poor healthcare and infrastructure in his village, Mangala's childhood dream was to serve his community by becoming a doctor
Initially unaware of the NEET entrance exam, Mangala completed his +2 education and sought guidance and opportunities for medical education
One of his schoolteachers, Utkal Keshari Das, played a crucial role in supporting Mangala, buying him a mobile phone for study materials and offering him accommodation and coaching at Erada in Bhadrak district
Mangala faced difficulties adjusting to the new environment and even considered quitting, but his teacher encouraged him to persevere, ultimately leading to his success
Mangala's journey from a remote village to a medical college is an inspiring story of determination, hard work, and the importance of mentorship in achieving one's dreams
