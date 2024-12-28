Bhubaneswar: In order to promote sustainable development and ensure efficient service delivery, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is coming up new parking lots.

Official sources said areas in three important stretches are converted as parking space and civil work in the areas are on a war foot manner. The parking space development work will be ready in a week to cater to the expected footfall during 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025.

The identified roads where fresh parking work is continuing include about 400 metres area from “Old BMC Office to Mausi Maaa road” coming under the South East Zone; 700 metres stretch parking from fire station to Patas Chhak , the right side area of the road and about 650 metres long parking area starting from Stewart School to Jaleswar Temple , the left side of the road, both the parking areas belong to South West Zone of BMC.

The areas once developed, will be marked under parking rule and citizens can make use of the space for a hassle-free city movement.

The BMC is planning to relocate vendors of the identified area coming under three administrative zones. Mayor Sulochana Das and Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil are paying visit to different areas and review the progress of the work.

At present, 40 nos. of individual and institutional parking lots are in use besides Smart Janpath parking areas.

For better arrangement of street vending personnel, the city authority has identified 55 stretches where road side vending will be restricted keeping the traffic jam and city scape in view. Awareness and space allocation are in tandem with beautification and cleanliness drive. More parking spaces are in pipeline and BMC has planned its quick intervention for regulatory of facilities by citizens.