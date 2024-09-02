Bhubaneswar: There is no justification for establishing an Orissa High Court bench in any part of Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.

The Chief Minister made this statement in response to a question raised by MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.

The BJD MLA had asked whether the Odisha government had any proposals to set up a circuit bench of the Orissa High Court in Bolangir.

In his reply, Majhi said, “As per the Supreme Court verdict, there is no justification in having a bench of Orissa High Court in any part of the state.”

The issue of setting up a High Court bench in Western Odisha has sparked a series of protests in recent years. Several social organizations and political parties have agitated for the establishment of a permanent bench, citing difficulties faced by people in the region.