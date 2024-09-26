Bhubaneswar: Odisha-based aerial mobility manufacturing firm, Bonv Aero has entered the International Book of Records for setting a new world record in high-altitude Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology.

The company, a prominent supplier of heavy-lift UAVs to the Indian Army, successfully completed a hover flight test at Umling La Pass, Ladakh, noted as the world’s highest motorable mountain pass, at an altitude of 19,024 feet. During this flight, BonV Aero’s UAV platform carried a 30kg payload, setting a world record for UAV operations in high-altitude regions.

The UAV, with a total takeoff weight of 100kg, successfully hovered at this extreme altitude, showcasing its superior lifting capability in harsh conditions where traditional helicopters like the Cheetah face payload limitations. This record-breaking achievement marks a significant advancement in logistics UAV technology, especially in regions where challenging terrain and altitude restrict conventional aircraft.

Satyabrata Satapathy, Co-Founder & CEO of BonV Aero, remarked, "This world record is a proud moment for us. Our close collaboration with the Indian Army allowed us to design and execute a UAV platform that directly addresses logistical challenges in high-altitude areas. This successful test underscores our ongoing commitment to advancing aerial mobility solutions for India’s defense forces."

The Cheetah helicopter, typically employed for high-altitude operations, can transport a maximum payload of only 20kg at similar altitudes, such as Siachen (12,000 – 18,000 feet). BonV Aero’s UAV platform, however, demonstrated its capability to handle significantly heavier loads, opening new possibilities for efficient transport and supply chain solutions in the high-altitude regions along India’s northern and eastern borders.

Abinash Sahoo, Co-Founder & CTO of BonV Aero, added, "We believe this is just the beginning of what UAVs can achieve in extreme altitudes. Our achievement is the result of robust R&D, indigenous design, and advanced propulsion systems. The platform offers tremendous potential across various sectors, including Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Response (HADR)."

This accomplishment not only strengthens BonV Aero’s leadership in the heavy-lift logistics UAV market but also lays the foundation for future innovations in more demanding environments. This milestone is a critical step toward integrating UAV technology into high-altitude logistics for both military and civilian applications.