Odisha CM Mohan Majhi sips 'desi chai' from 'Bideshi Babu' tea stall

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is on a three-day visit to the northern region of the state, including his hometown Keonjhar
Majhi enjoyed tea with old friends at his favorite tea stall, run by Bideshi Babu, whom he honored for over six decades of service
The CM reminisced about his pre-election days when he would visit the stall regularly for discussions with friends and local residents
Majhi expressed gratitude to Lord Jagannath and local deities for his political success and pledged to work for the development of Keonjhar district
After a busy 100 days in office, Majhi took this opportunity to reconnect with his constituents and enjoy Bideshi Babu’s 'desi' tea
The tea stall is known for its variety of teas, including milk tea, black tea, and herbal tea, all prepared with decades of expertise
Majhi highlighted the launch of the 'Subhadra Yojana' and his efforts in preparing the annual budget during his first months in office
He reiterated his commitment to using the district’s mineral resources for inclusive development and promised to work towards the betterment of Keonjhar
The visit was a mix of nostalgia and public engagement, aiming to strengthen the bond with the local community
Majhi's gesture of honoring the tea stall owner symbolizes his connection to grassroots and his appreciation of long-standing local traditions
{{ primary_category.name }}