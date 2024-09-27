Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday narrated his bitter experiences about police misconduct during a speech at the Collectors' conference held at the convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that an inspector of a police station in his constituency Keonjhar had misbehaved with him a few months before the general elections this year.

The Chief Minister stated that he had gone to a place in Keonjhar after getting the information that National Highway 20 had been blocked by locals over drinking water issues.

“I went to the police station and called some concerned officials there. When we began the process of resolving the issue, the IIC (Inspector In-Charge) of the police station got enraged and started shouting at me. He also said ‘get out’ to me. One experiences such situations too. Who had pressurised the IIC for which he said get out to the present MLA and opposition party’s chip whip?” recalled the Chief Minister.

“Doesn’t an MLA or a candidate have the right to visit a police station and file a complaint if he is subjected to any attack? The IIC said that I did not have the right to come to the police station,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the incident occurred one month prior to BJP forming government in the state.

He said that he won the elections and got the opportunity to become the Chief Minister of Odisha with the blessings of Lord Jagannath but he forgave the concerned IIC as the officer had done the misbehaviour at the behest of someone.

Recalling another incident when a Sub Inspector at a police station did not even respond to him, the Chief Minister said that he experienced several such incidents during the period of previous governments.

“What was the definition of ‘Ama Thana’ launched during the previous government’s tenure? Whenever a common man is visiting a police station with his complaint, he/she should be treated properly by the staff at the help desk. When a person says that he has come to lodge an FIR, they should be taken to senior officials for appropriate action,” he said.

He also alleged that rampant theft of minor minerals like sand was going on during the previous BJD government. The Chief Minister further said that a lot of practice, which was being followed in the previous government, has ended.

He told the collectors that adequate powers have been vested in them and they should take stern action against people involved in such theft or illegal smuggling of minor minerals. He also stated that the government has zero tolerance towards the illegal trade of liquor.

He urged the collectors to stop any incidents of atrocities on tribals too.

(IANS)