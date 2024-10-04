Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will give appointment letters to 16,009 junior teachers (Schematic) in various primary and upper primary schools of the state tomorrow (Saturday).

The recruitment ceremony and training programme of the newly-appointed junior teacher-teachers (Schematic) will be organized at Kalinga Stadium in the capital city here.

The Chief Minister will grace the programme, organized by the School and Mass Education Department, and guide the newly-appointed teachers for quality teaching in the future.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and senior officials are scheduled to attend the programme.

This appointment will be a big step towards quality education in the state. This will help in strengthening the education infrastructure in the state and building the future of the child. As the state government aims to create a ‘Viksit Odisha’ by 2036, this initiative will play an important role in achieving the goal, said the School & Mass Education department in a statement today.

Of the 16,009 junior teachers selected, 424 are in Angul district, 600 in Balasore district, 479 in Bargarh district, 260 in Bhadrak district, 1080 in Balangir district, 65 in Boudh district, 893 in Cuttack district, 21 in Debagarh district, 583 in Dhenkanal district, 13 in Gajapati district, 1264 in Ganjam district, 88 in Jagatsinghpur district, 872 in Jajpur district, 38 in Jharsuguda district, 811 in Kalahandi district, 151 in Kandhamal district, 1038 people in Kendrapara, 1329 in Keonjhar district, 753 in Khordha district, 922 in Koraput district, 555 in Malkangiri district, 827 in Mayurbhanj district, 860 in Nabarangpur district, 83 in Nayagarh district, 221 in Nuapada district, 733 in Puri district, 511 in Rayagada district, 218 in Sambalpur district, 157 in Sonepur district and 160 in Sundargarh district.