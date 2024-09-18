Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's nod to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ report by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

“The approval of #OneNationOneElection by the Union Cabinet under the leadership of the illustrious Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi is a significant and welcome step,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

The Chief Minister further stated that the decision to approve the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy will strengthen the security of the country.

He said the decision will ensure rapid development in the country by bringing political stability.

“This decision will definitely help in strengthening the security system of the country and accelerating the pace of development. By achieving political stability, it will also give a new direction to the economic development of the country. I wholeheartedly thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister for such a historic decision,” added the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the opposition Biju Janata Dal's spokesperson Lenin Mohanty told media persons that much before PM Modi’s cabinet passed this ‘One Nation, One Election’, BJD had successfully implemented it in Odisha.

Mohanty further stated that the party in 2004 went for the elections after the completion of just four years to implement the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy.

The senior BJD leader said that the party won in 2009, 2014 and 2019 following the same policy. He claimed the party also supported the ‘One Nation, One Election’ because of its merit in the 2024 elections as well despite the defeat.

Mohanty however questioned that many things have been passed by the BJP government in the past but they have not been implemented.

Notably, the PM Modi government approved the report from a high-level panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind on the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) on Wednesday.

A bill to implement simultaneous elections is expected to be introduced in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. This initiative aims to synchronise Parliamentary and Assembly elections, which has been a part of the Modi government's 100-day agenda.

(IANS)