Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday said that the state government will provide compensation to farmers for the damage to the crops due to unseasonal rainfall in the state within the next five days.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Pujari said that the district administrations have been asked to conduct proper assessment of the crop loss due to the unseasonal rainfall in the state.

He also said that the district administrations have also been instructed to rope in officials from unaffected areas for the assessment work.

"The revenue department officials have already started on-the-ground assessment. They have been instructed to complete the assessment within three days,” said Pujari.

He urged the farmers not to worry as the state government will compensate for the losses caused by the natural disasters.

The revenue minister also asserted that the process of assessment is likely to be completed within three to four days. He stated that the compensation would be provided to the farmers through district administrations within five days.

Pujari further added that the district collectors have been asked to help farmers with the sale of crops not damaged completely.

The revenue minister noted that Ganjam district is worst affected due to the untimely rains.

He also clarified that all the affected farmers including those paid premium under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) will be compensated by the government through input subsidy for the crop loss.

The minister said that the insurance companies have also been instructed to pay the compensation amount to the farmers at the earliest.

As per report, the harvested crops of farmers in many coastal and interior districts -Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Nawrangpur, Nayagarh, Puri and Raygada, have been damaged due to the unseasonal rainfall recently.

