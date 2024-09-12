Baripada: In an unfortunate incident, a female elephant from a herd was electrocuted near Jamashuli village under Betnoti Forest Range in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, early this morning.

As per reports, the pachyderm came in contact with a temporary electric wire laid around a paddy field by local farmers to protect their crops. The elephant died on the spot, while several others narrowly escaped.

The village is located close to forest areas, and it has been common for elephant herds to enter nearby farmlands, causing crop damage. Recently, two herds, one consisting of 19 elephants and another of 8, were seen in the forest.

While the Forest department managed to ward off the larger herd, the smaller group remained in the forest. Some farmers had set up electric wires around their paddy fields at night to protect their crops from the elephants.

Unfortunately, the female elephant came in contact with the electrified wire and died instantly. The other elephants fled into the forest.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Betnoti Ranger Manuwar Khan and his team arrived at the scene and have started an investigation into the matter.