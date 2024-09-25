Bhubaneswar: In order to prevent the possible use of spurious food items, a Food Officer will be appointed to check the quality ‘Bhog’ at the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan informed the State Government will depute a Food Officer as a member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration soon. The Food Officer will examine the quality of the ‘Mahaprasad’ and the ‘Sukhila Bhog’, Harichandan added.

The Law Minister said the Food Officer will also check the quality of Ghee used at the 12th Century shrine and the items used in ‘Bhog’.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration will issue a set of guidelines mentioning on the quality of ‘Bhog’ as well as the edible items used at the temple.

Ladoo controversy

The Odisha Government’s decision on the Food Officer at the Shree Jagannath Temple comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the quality of ladoos prepared at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that during the tenure of former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, substandard materials including animal fat were used during ladoo preparation. Naidu directed a probe into the issue by the Special Investigation Team.