Bhubaneswar: During the official visit of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha, Government of Odisha’s Electronics and Information Technology (E&IT) Department and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Global Competency Centre here to foster FinTech collaboration, with a focus on developing an inclusive and sustainable InsureTech and related areas.

The initiative marks another positive step commemorating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore in 2025.

Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha said: “Odisha has emerged as a leader in India’s IT sector and now aims to diversify its services sector. The state is fostering innovation and supporting startups to position itself as a hub for FinTech advancements. In collaboration with the GFTN, Odisha aims to leverage global expertise and resources to drive innovation and create tailored Fintech solutions. It is establishing incubation centres, promoting collaborations with academia and industry, and enhancing financial accessibility. These efforts aim to position Odisha as a key player in the global FinTech landscape.”

The MoU aims to support India’s national vision of "Insurance for All" by 2047, where every citizen has appropriate life, health, and property insurance coverage. States like Odisha are taking strides in implementing the new policy to ensure the regulatory architecture is aligned with the market dynamics and innovation is turbo charged while mainstreaming technology for financial inclusion.

"GFTN’s partnership with the Government of Odisha to build a Global Competency Centre in InsureTech aligns with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision which aims to deliver impactful financial inclusion and sustainable economic empowerment. By harnessing Odisha’s enormous talent and entrepreneurial potential, the Hub will accelerate the growth of the state’s digital economy," said Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO Designate of GFTN.

Principal Secretary Electronics & IT, Odisha, Vishal Dev, added: “Odisha is a state with immense potential, and the government is committed to transforming it into one of India's preeminent FinTech Hubs. The state offers generous policy incentives and has the talent pool to succeed in the sector. With a focus on fostering innovation and promoting global collaborations, Odisha is building a robust ecosystem to support startups and drive technological advancements in the FinTech space.”

Principal Secretary, Finance, Odisha, Saswata Mishra said: "Financial inclusivity remains a cornerstone of Government of Odisha's developmental agenda, and a robust FinTech ecosystem will play a pivotal role in achieving this vision."

Special Secretary Electronics & IT, Odisha, Manas Ranjan Panda noted: “Singapore has emerged as a global FinTech Hub, and collaboration with GFTN will enable the Government of Odisha to catalyse the development of the state's start-up, innovation and FinTech ecosystem, establishing Odisha as a leader in promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in the sector.”