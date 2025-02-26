Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government made changes to the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) by withdrawing the nomination of eight Expert Members for the council.

In a notification, the Planning and Convergence Department today stated Baikuntha Nayak, Sundargarh; Abinash Thakur, Kalahandi; Hansraj Jain, Balangir; Subodh Pradhan, Boudh; Gatikrushna Mishra, Bargarh; Mandakini Begal, Nuapada; Mitrabhanu Sahoo, Jharsuguda; Jagynesini Nag, Sambalpur will cease to exist as the council’s Expert Members.

The notification further stated the decision which comes into immediate effect has been taken in pursuance of Subsection (3-a) of Section 5 of the Western Odisha Development Council Act, 2000.

The Odisha Government constituted WODC with the jurisdiction over 10 districts such as Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh , Deogarh , Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundergarh and Athamalik Sub-Division of Angul district.

WODC is mandated to accelerate the pace of development of the areas under its jurisdiction and mitigating regional disparities. It is required to draw up appropriate long-term and short-term development plans and progrmmes for the council area.