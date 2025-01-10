Bhubaneswar: In order to further strengthen the relationship of Odia diaspora with their home state, the Odisha Government will depute one Minister to hear the grievances of the Prabasi Odias.

During the ‘Prabasi Odia Sameelani’ in Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the Minister will be the nodal person for the Prabasi Odias or Non Resident Odias. The Minister will be in touch with Prabasi Odias and resolve their issues, if any in connection with Odisha.

The Chief Minister added the NROs can contact the nodal Minister, who will hear their grievances and take appropriate action.

Inviting all the Prabasi Odias to the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make In Odisha 2025’ conclave, the Chief Minister said they should act as another engine for the growth of Odisha.

He added a conducive environment for investors in the State has been created due to the 'Prabasi Bhartiya Divas' convention ahead of the 'Utkarsh Odisha' business summit.

Majhi urged the Prabasi Odiaas to suggest measures for the Vision 2036. The Odisha Government is aiming to make the State a 500-billion-dollar economy by 2047.

The 18th Prabasi Bhartiya Divas Convention was held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10, 2025. The theme for this year was the “Diaspora's contribution to a Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrated once in two years is a significant event that honours the contributions of the Indian diaspora to their homeland. PBD Convention was first established in 2003.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs. It is held in different cities, to showcase the diversity and progress of different regions of India.