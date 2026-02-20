Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of the Odisha government has notified that admissions into the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the academic session 2026–27 will be conducted through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026, to be organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As per the notice issued by the NTA on February 12, candidates can submit online applications for NCET-2026 till March 10. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on April 17 (Friday) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The NTA has been entrusted by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to conduct NCET for admission into the 4-Year ITEP in selected central and state universities, including IITs, NITs, RIEs and Government Colleges across the country.

In Odisha, admission into ITEP from the academic session 2026–27 onwards shall be based strictly on NCET scores. The programme will be offered in five state public universities and eight government colleges, with a total sanctioned intake capacity of 1,300 seats.

After publication of percentile-based scorecards by NTA, eligible candidates will be required to apply through the SAMS portal by entering their NCET scores and selecting their preferred institutions. Merit lists will be prepared based on NCET percentile scores.

The Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) is a four-year dual-major undergraduate degree integrating general education (Arts/Science/Commerce) with professional teacher training. The programme aims to prepare future-ready teachers through a comprehensive foundation in content, pedagogy and practice.

However, admissions into the 2-year B.Ed., M.Ed., and B.H.Ed. courses in Odisha will continue to be conducted through the existing SAMS process, and eligible candidates will have to appear in the entrance examination conducted by the State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha.