Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal will cross the coast near Puri today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The deep depression over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross the Odisha coast near Puri by noon on 9th September. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the subsequent 2 days, the agency predicted.

In view of the system, the IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning for the following districts of Odisha for today.

Red Warning: Heavy to very heavy rains (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy falls (>20 cm) are very likely to occur in the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, and Dhenkanal.

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Koraput, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Sambalpur, Angul, and Nayagarh.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak.