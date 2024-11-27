Hyderabad: A woman from Odisha, engaged as a surrogate by a childless couple, died after falling from the ninth floor of an apartment building in Hyderabad under suspicious circumstances.

The incident occurred at My Home Bhooja Apartments under the limits of Raidurgam Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate late on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old woman, identified as Ashvita Singh, was allegedly confined to a flat by the couple. Her husband was also provided a flat in the same building but was not allowed to meet her.

Police were investigating if it was a case of suicide or accidental fall while trying to escape. However, finding two sarees and a dupatta tied to the balcony railing, indicating that the woman might have been trying to escape, police suspect that the woman tried to climb down to the eighth floor with the help of the clothes but slipped and fell, resulting in her death.

Rajesh Babu, 54, and his wife had reportedly engaged Ashvita through a mediator named Sandeep for surrogacy. The deal was finalised for Rs 10 lakh.

The woman was not yet pregnant and preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the surrogacy procedure was scheduled to begin next month.

The deceased’s husband alleged that Rajesh Babu had been behaving inappropriately and had even attempted to abuse her. The woman was reportedly unhappy with his behaviour and was suspected to have attempted to flee, resulting in her accidental fall.

Police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Rajesh Babu and took up an investigation. The investigators were trying to find out how long the woman from Odisha and her husband were staying in the building and if they were forcibly confined.

Raidurgam Station House Officer Venkanna said they were probing the case from all angles and were also looking into the allegations made by the deceased’s husband.

