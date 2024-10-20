Dubai: Odisha's Aradhana Das has been crowned as the 2nd Runner-Up Mrs. India Middle East in the second season of Mrs. India Middle East beauty pageant. The finale of the beauty pageant was held in Dubai.

This achievement marks a significant milestone, as she is the first Odia woman to secure a podium finish in this prestigious competition.

Launched in 2023, the Mrs. India Middle East pageant is a unique platform dedicated exclusively to Indian married women residing in the Gulf region. The event celebrates the beauty, intelligence, and cultural heritage of Indian women, showcasing their talents and aspirations.

Participants from diverse Indian backgrounds competed across various categories, including traditional attire, evening gowns, talent showcases, and interviews. Aradhana, a resident of Dubai for the past seven years, aimed to highlight Odia culture on this international stage, showcasing her talent and intelligence.

Originally from Bhubaneswar, Aradhana has been living in Dubai with her husband, Suryakant Behera, and their daughter, Saanvi. Before her foray into the pageant world, she worked as a banking professional but chose to focus on her family after the birth of her daughter. The pageant offered her an opportunity to rekindle her ambitions and make her home state proud.

In addition to her runner-up title, Aradhana was also honored with the Mrs. Intellectual award.

Reflecting on her journey, Aradhana expressed gratitude for the support of her family and her faith, stating, "I have always wanted to participate in such events, but priorities shifted earlier. When I learned about this pageant in Dubai, I knew I had to seize the opportunity. Winning this title makes me proud to represent Odisha."

With newfound confidence, Aradhana plans to participate in future competitions to further showcase the rich culture and heritage of Odisha on a global platform.