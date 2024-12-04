Bhubaneswar: Three athletes from Odisha will feature in the Indian Junior Women's Team at the upcoming Women’s Junior Asia Cup, set to take place in Muscat, Oman. Sunelita Toppo, Mamita Oram, and Puja Sahoo have been named in the 20-member squad for the continent’s premier junior competition, scheduled from December 7 to 15, 2024. The tournament presents a significant opportunity for the girls from Sundargarh to showcase their talent and highlight Odisha’s growing stature in hockey as India defends its title as reigning champions.

Expressing her pride in representing India and reflecting on her role in last year’s gold medal triumph, Sunelita Toppo said, “My goal is to come back with the gold. We won the gold last year, and we hope to do the same again.”

She further added, “We have been training hard, and our preparation has been good. We’ve spent a lot of time focusing on what we can improve, so we are feeling confident.”

Sunelita, the 17-year-old forward who has already debuted for the senior team, was one of the most sought after players in the auction for the revamped Hockey India League, acquired by Delhi SG Pipers for INR 24 Lakhs. On her excitement for the competition, she shared, “I am thrilled to be part of the Hockey India League. Not just me, but there’s so much excitement across the board, especially since this is the first time it’s happening for women as well. I’m really looking forward to playing with some of the best foreign players and sharing a dressing room with them.”

Puja Sahoo, who hails from Rourkela, will be making her debut in India colours at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup. She said, “It is a dream come true for me to represent India. When I first joined the HTC in Sundargarh, I never imagined I would come this far. I hope I can make my country and my state proud and bring back the gold medal.”

Acknowledging Odisha’s contribution to her journey, Sahoo added, “The government of Odisha is doing so much to promote hockey, not just in the region but nationwide. It gives us so much confidence, and we have access to great infrastructure. The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium is one of the nicest stadiums in the world. Furthermore, the focus on grassroots development helps young athletes train and learn the right way from an early age.”

Echoing these sentiments, Mamita Oram said, “Whenever we meet athletes from other states, they’re always aware of the hockey infrastructure in Odisha and often tell us how fortunate we are. It gives me immense pride that athletes at all levels, not just seniors, are given importance in Odisha. Whatever I have needed, be it gym sessions or flight tickets, the support has always been there. While I’ll be playing for the country first, I also want to make my state proud.”

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team departed for Muscat, Oman on Tuesday morning.