New Delhi: Lok Sabha Member from Odisha's Balasore Pratap Sarangi, who was injured in Parliament scuffle, was discharged from the RML Hospital in New Delhi today.

The senior BJP leader and another MP Mukesh Rajput were discharged from the hopsital following treatment. The duo was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after being injured in a scuffle with Congress members on premises of the Parliament on December 19 over alleged remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah on Dr. BR Ambedkar.

According to allegations, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi fell from the stairs after Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pushed Uttar Pradesh MP Mukesh Rajput, who fell on him, during protests by both BJP and Congress members, accusing each other of insulting architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar.

Both the BJP MPs suffered head injuries in the incident and were rushed to RML Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, Sarangi had five stiches on his forehead. He was under obsrevation in the ICU of the hospital. Rajput also had a head injury after which he lost consciousness. His blood pressure levels had also shot up when he was admitted to the hospital.

Condemning the 'hooliganism' act by the Congress, the BJP lodged a complaint against Rahul Gandhi with the DCP at Parliament Street Police Station. Based on the complaint, Gandhi was booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (endangering life), 131 (assault), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3/5 (common intention) of the BNSS.

However, the Congress rejected the charges, alleging that BJP MPs pushed its president Mallikarjun Kharge and physically manhandled Rahul Gandhi. The partly lodged a counter complaint in the matter.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the scuffle following both the parties lodged complaints against each other.