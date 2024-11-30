Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on opposition parties during a public meeting here on Friday. The Prime Minister stated that the opposition parties are engaged in spreading propaganda and falsehood against the BJP government day in day out but the public cast their votes seeing the good works done by the BJP. PM Modi, who is in Bhubaneswar on a three-day Odisha visit to attend the all-India DG/IGP conference, addressed the party workers at a felicitation programme after his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Friday. “Those who consider power is their birthright, they have been out of power at the centre for over the last decade. They are angry at the people for voting for someone else.

The situation has filled so much anger in them that they have been conspiring against the country and started misleading people to take the country on a wrong path,” said PM Modi. He said that the opposition has been running their ‘jhoot aur afwah ki dukan’ (shop of lies and propaganda) for the last several years. “Their shop of lies and rumours have been operating since the last ten years. They have now intensified this campaign,” he said. He further noted that the activities of such people have emerged as a challenge before the alert citizens, BJP workers and those who respect the Constitution. He appealed to countrymen and BJP workers to remain alert and bring awareness among people to expose the lies being spread by the opposition parties. He also alleged that power-hungry people continue to tell lies. Targeting the opposition, the Prime Minister further said that the opposition is no longer using the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan. Their only aim is to capture power and loot the country by misleading people. PM Modi also lauded the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government in Odisha for fulfilling all its promises made to the people.

He asserted that the BJP has been giving utmost priority to Odisha without considering which party is ruling the state. He said for the first time the DGP conference is being held in Odisha. The Indian Navy is going to show its strength in the ‘Operational Demonstration’ going to be held at the Blue Flag Beach of Odisha on December 4. PM Modi said that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event will be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10. Indian-origin people from across the globe will participate in the mega event. He said people of Odisha will get the opportunity to welcome people from across the globe. He stated the event will be a major boost to the tourism sector in Odisha. After attending the felicitation programme, PM Modi went to the Raj Bhawan.

Thousands of common people and many cultural troupes who came from different parts of the state welcomed PM Modi by performing various traditional cultural programmes and musical instruments on both sides of the road. PM Modi later in the evening held an important two-hour-long meeting with party MLAs, MPs and other senior leaders at the BJP state office. PM Modi will attend the All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 from 30th November to 1st December 2024 at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan here.

(IANS)