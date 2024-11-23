Prathamastami - An Odia festival that celebrates firstborns

Prathamastami is an Odia festival dedicated to celebrating the firstborn child, known as 'podhuan', in every family in Odisha, India It is observed in the month of Margasira during the Krushna Pakhya or dark fortnight.
The celebration involves maternal uncles, referred to as 'ashtami bandhu', gifting new clothes, sweets, and delicacies to the firstborn Mothers pray for the well-being and longevity of their first child, who traditionally assumes family responsibilities.
A special dish called enduri pitha is prepared during Prathamastami This delicacy, made with chhena (cottage cheese), jaggery, and grated coconut, is steamed in turmeric leaves, giving it a distinctive aroma.
Historically, Prathamastami was also known as Soubhagini Astami, a time when farmers expressed gratitude to Goddess Soubhagini for blessings of children and good harvests
The festival was once associated with the worship of Bhairav, known as Kala Bhairabaastami, to cleanse away bad karma, although this practice is now extinct
On Prathamastami, Lord Lingaraj is believed to visit his maternal uncle's house, the Kapali matha The matha houses the deities Lord Baruneswar and Goddess Banadevi, considered his uncle and aunt.
It is believed that drinking water from the Paapanaasini pond at Kapali matha can absolve devotees of their sins
The festival shares a resemblance with a Jewish tradition, the Fast of the Firstborn, where firstborn sons fast in memory of the Hebrew firstborns saved during the Plague of the Firstborn in Egypt
