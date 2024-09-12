Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct the preliminary inspection of the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple here on September 18, the temple administration said.

The ASI has formally informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in this regard.

The preliminary inspection and technical survey will be conducted after receiving approval from the state government. The inspection will be led by the Additional Director General of ASI.

Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the chief administrator of the SJTA, has directed to take all necessary measures ahead of the inspection.

Previously, as per the Odisha Government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), all ornaments from both the inner and outer Ratna Bhandar have been temporarily relocated to a strongroom while empty almirahs and chests have also been shifted out of the Ratna Bhandar.

The temple administration had requested the ASI to conduct the conservation and repair work after surveying with modern techniques.

It has been emphasized to ensure no adverse effects on the temple. Padhee has requested the ASI that the preservation and repair work be completed without delay after the technical inspection.