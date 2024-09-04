Bhadrak: Prohibitory order has been clamped near Motto Degree College in Odisha's Bhadrak district to curb potential law and order situation as BJD's Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray has not been invited to the annual foundation day of the educational institution. The event is taking place today.

The prohibitory order has been issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, prohibiting any rallies, unlawful gatherings, and processions in the areas surrounding the college and within a 1-km radius, including Kheranga Bazar, Nalgunda Bazar, Digachhia Market, Paramanandapur Chhak, and Matto Market.

According to a report submitted by the IIC of Chandabali Police Station, the college’s Managing Committee has extended invitations to BJP's Bhadrak MP Avimanyu Sethi and BJP's State President Manmohan Samal to attend the event as the Chief Guest and Chief Speaker. However, MLA has not been invited, leading to dissatisfaction among his supporters.

The supporters of the MP and the BJP State President had planned a large-scale motorcycle rally, consisting of 1,000 participants, along the Bhadrak-Chandabali main road from Kheranga Chhak to the event venue as a show of support and reception for the leaders.

On the other hand, supporters of the MLA, aggrieved by the exclusion of their leader, had prepared to resist the motorcycle rally by showing black flags, pelting eggs at the VIPs, and organizing a 'Rasta Roka' agitation to prevent their entry to the event.

Given the chances of clashes between the two groups, the district administration imposed the prohibitory order to avoid any untoward incident.

The prohibitory order will remain in effect till 10 AM on September 5.

The IIC of the Chandabali Police Station has been directed to ensure that the order is communicated to the public through loudspeaker announcements and to take immediate and appropriate action to disperse any mob or individuals attempting to disrupt the event. Legal action will be taken against anyone found in violation of the order.