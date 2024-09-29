Bhubaneswar: Rich tributes were paid to former Minister, Parliamentarian, Trade Union Leader and Educationist Sriballav Panigrahi on his 84th birth anniversary at his hometown in Sambalpur.

Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari was the chief guest of the ceremony. Sriballav’s old associate and friend, former Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee President Niranjan Patnaik was the guest of honor. Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan and former Minister Prakash Chandra Debta were also present at the dais.

Prominent citizens from all walks of life joined together to remember the contributions of Sriballav at the birth anniversary event organised at Dr. Radhanath Rath Community Centre in Sambalpur.

Pujari said that he had the opportunity to connect with various politicians of different ideologies and across the political spectrum. “If honesty, integrity, clarity of thought, knowledge, morality and uncompromising nature on one’s own principles were taken into account, Sriballav Babu’s was right on top of the list. I would keep Sriballav Panigrahi ahead of all other leaders because of these qualities,” he said.

Sriballav Babu had good relations with leaders across the political spectrum. “Today, even people who are in the same side of the spectrum, are antagonistic to each other,” said the Minister.

After Sriballav Panigrahi, Dr. Krupa Sindhu Bhoi, Banmali Babu and Sradhakar Supakar, Sambalpur has not produced any leader of their caliber, he added.

“Sriballav babu moved away from being a congress leader to being a leader of the common people,” opined the Minister.

He assured all help to the Sriballav & Sunanda Panigrahi Foundation in their propagation of ideas close to Sriballav Babu like honesty, integrity and probity in public life.

Guest of honour Niranjan Patnaik recalled his association with Sirballav for over 60 years. He narrated several interesting anecdotes about his relationship with Sriballav. “In the years 1967-69, Sriballav was the District Congress Committee President (DCC) of Sambalpur. He was then the youngest DCC president in India. I used to send some money to Sriballav every month and the DCC, Sambalpur was sending printed receipts to me regularly. This illustrates the honesty and integrity of Sriballav babu,” he said.

Even when he was not in power, Sriballav had an unique ability to find ways and means to get public works done. Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and the Railway Division in Sambalpur happened only because of Sriballav’s efforts. After Naba Krusha Chowdhary, major land reforms were executed under the leadership of Sriballav, Patnaik said.

“Sriballav was an ideal politician and today’s generation should be inspired by him,” he added.

Guest Speaker and 4-time Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan said that Sriballav Babu was his political godfather. He said he came into politics only because Sriballav babu was confident about his abilities and he recounted how he was nominated as Zilla Parishad candidate despite opposition from others. This was the start of his political journey.

Pradhan said Sriballav Babu had the courage and tenacity to face the truth and he remained an untainted personality till the end.

Many interesting facts about Srballav Babu were releaved by Pradhan. He said Sriballav Babu initiated the opening of Sundargarh Medical College. He took everybody together and convinced the Central Government / NTPC that Sundargarh is a tribal disttict and needs the hospital as soon as possible.

NALCO’s privatisation bid was also stopped by him, in the interest of Odisha, by putting pressure on the central govt. He fought not only for the regular employees of MCL but ensured that contract labour rights were safeguarded.

Former Minister Prakash Chandra Debta said that Sriballav Babu was responsible for his getting nominated as Congress Candidate in 1974. Not tolerating any kind of injustice, Sriballav Babu was a committed and strong personality.

Among other who spoke were Shri Soubhagya Pradhan, General Secretary of Orissa Collieries Mazdoor Sangh, Shri Akshay Biswal, former General Secretary, Heavy Water Workers Union, Talcher and Retired Judge Shri Manoranjan Mohanty.

The function was presided over by Chairperson of Sriballav & Sunanda Panigrahi Foundation, Dr. Raseswari Panigrahi. Dr. Panigrahi talked about Sriballav babu’s ideology. Narrating her own experience when Sriballav didn’t vote for her (despite she being her sister) but went to Bargaon to cast his vote in his native village for the Congress candidate.

Senior Journalist Subhas Pangrahi welcomed all the guests and introduced them to the audience. He connected each guest to Sriballav and talked about their special relationship with the departed leader. Many interesting anecdotes were also revealed by him.

Managing Trustee of the foundation and Sriballav’s elder son Priyadarshee Panigrahi talked about the activities of the foundation. He announced that an Annual Sriballav Panigahi Memorial Lecture will happen soon. He also announced that an award called Sriballav Panigrahi Samman will be given away to people whose tireless dedication enriches our society through culture, education, language, and social service. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. One Lakh.

Rajarshi Panigrahi, Trustee of the foundation and Sriballav’s younger son gave away the vote of thanks. Appreciating the presence of the guests he said he was overwhelmed by the love and affection that people had for his father.

School children from Veer Surendra Sai Panchayat High School Bargon, from Sriballav’s birthpace, specially came in to participate in the pgrogram. They sang the welcome song. A memento was presented to the headmaster of the School Shri Arbind Panigrahi.

In addition to this 2nd batch students of the foundation’s Sunanda Panigrahi Memorial Spoken english Classes, behing held afree of charge at he the Govt. Women’s College Sambalpur were given away their course completion certificates and books by the guests.

The function was organized by the Sriballav & Sunanda Panigrahi foundation. The foundation which was estabished in 2021aims to promote values and ideals that were close to the hearts Sriballav and Sunanda Panigrahi, such as probity in public life, good governance and the empowerment of marginalised communities, particularly though education.

Born into a freedom fighter’s family on 2 Sep 1940 at Bargaon, near Sambalpur, Sriballav Panigrahi was a distinguished political leader. He became India’s youngest cabinet minister at the age of 32 in the year 1973 handling several important portfolios like Revenue, Education, Irrigation & Power etc. He was also a 3-term member of the Lok Sabha from Deogarh consitutency. Wearin many hats, he was also a trade union leader and educationist. Known for his honesty and integrity and steadfast loyalty to his principles, Sriballav was responsible for many development projects in Odisha. His clean image, strong personality and oratory skills continue to serve as an inspiration to people.