Bhubaneswar: Young Sambalpuri singer Ruksana Bano passed away while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, last night. She had fallen ill critically and was being treated for the last 15 days.

Her family members alleged that she was poisoned to death by another Sambalpuri singer. Contrarily, it is being reported that Ruksana might have succumbed to Scrub Typhus disease.

According to reports, Ruksana fell ill 15 days ago while filming a music video. She was initially admitted to a hospital in Bhawanipatna on August 27 and later referred to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir for further treatment.

As her condition worsened, she was moved to a private hospital in Bargarh before being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she breathed her last during treatment.