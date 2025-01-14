Bhubaneswar: The ‘Satyachetana Trust, Odisha’ has decided to give away ‘Dr Jyotsanarani Smaraki Satyachetana Adhyatima Samman’ award and ‘Dr Jyotsanarani Smaraki Satyachetana Adhyatmika Bruti’ scholarship from this year.

An individual aged above 60 will receive the ‘Dr Jyotsanarani Smaraki Satyachetana Adhyatima Samman’ for his or her lifelong dedication and contribution to spiritual writing.

Similarly, the ‘Dr Jyotsanarani Smaraki Satyachetana Adhyatmika’ scholarship will be given away to someone aged within 50 for his or her remarkable contribution to spiritual writing. The probable scholarship winner should have written two spiritual books or over 20 high quality spiritual essays. The purpose of awarding the scholarship is to encourage young writers to take up more spiritual writing.

The ‘Satyachetana Trust’, esatblished in the memory of Dr Jyotsanarani Mishra, Founder Editor of monthly spiritual magazine ‘Satyachetana’, has formed a seven-member special selection committee to choose the appropriate personality to receive the award and scholarship. Dr Asit Mohanty is chairing the special selection committee.

As per the decision taken by the selection committee, the award and scholarship will be given away at a special event on April 30 on occasion of the Akhaya Tritiya.

Dr Sisir Kumar Das is the Member Secretary-cum-Convener of the selection Committee and Swami Shri Atmananda is the Chief Advisor.