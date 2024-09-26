Bhubaneswar: The second Odisha State Pickleball Tournament is scheduled to take place on September 28 and 29, 2024, at the Aditya Recreational Hub, located near Highway Honda in Rudrapur, here. Organized by the Pickleball Association of Odisha, the event will be held under the guidance of Subhransu Charan Sarangi.

The tournament will feature singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events, with matches running from 7 AM to 9 PM on both days. The singles events will be divided into age categories: U-14, U-16, U-19, 19+, 35+, 50+, and 60+. Additionally, there will be open doubles competitions for all participants.

Players from outside Bhubaneswar will be provided with accommodation, while all participants will receive participation certificates. Medals will be awarded to the winners and runners-up in each category.

Participants will be treated to meals, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, although dinner will not be served on the final day, September 29.

For further details regarding the tournament, interested participants can contact Pradeep Singh at +91 70084 42088.