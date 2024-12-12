Bhubaneswar: On charges of misappropriating the Government money by abusing official power, the State Vigilance officials arrested a CT&GST staffer along with two persons.

The CT &GST staffer, who is working as the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer (ACTO), Jeypore, Abinash Pradhan, has been arrested for utilising his official position for refund of VAT and disbursement of a sum of ₹4,03,09,723 in favour of Satyaki Pattanaik and Deeptikanta Choudhury.

During the inquiry, the Vigilance officials found that Pradhan refunded the tax amount in favour of Pattanaik and Choudhury who impersonated as the authorised person of the dealer M/s G.E Verona T&D Ltd (formerly known as GE T&D India Ltd). The duo submitted tampered financial instruments and statutory forms containing forged signatures and seals.

Official sources said a Criminal Case vide Vigilance Cell PS Case No.15 dtd:10.12.2024 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1) (a) P.C. Act, 1988 as amended by P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018/408/409/418/419/420/467/468/471/120-B IPC has been registered against the three persons.

Following their arrest, the three persons including the tax official were forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The official sources added investigation of the case is in progress.